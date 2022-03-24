GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,035 public productions and at least 6,031 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Fortune Feimster as part of Green Bay Comedy Crawl at 7 p.m. March 24. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “John Crist: The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour” as part of Green Bay Comedy Crawl at 7 p.m. March 25. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. March 25. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Wittenberg, Walls of Wittenberg will present “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre 2022” at 6 p.m. March 25-26 and April 1-2 in Wowspace. Info: wallsofwittenberg.com. Area sleuths help solve the crime.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Vision Dance Theatre in “Intercepting Perspective” at 2 p.m. March 26. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. According to the website: “Through bridging communities and collaborating across performance genres, artists will propel into structured boundaries using vivid movement questioning the linear and classical understandings of dance as we know it.” The group is under the guidance and direction of Anne Marie Abderholden.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Center will host Bindlestiff Family Circus as part of the center’s Family Series at 3 p.m. March 26. Info: cccshows.org. From the website: Since 1995, co-founders Stephanie Monseu and Keith Nelson have traveled the world with their hybrid of vaudeville, circus and sideshow spectacle. Acts include jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, plate-spinning, sword-swallowing, brain twisters and other risk-taking feats set to live music.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Iliza (Shlesinger): Back in Action” at 7 p.m. March 26 as part of Green Bay Comedy Crawl. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 26. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In De Pere, Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice and Public Understanding of St. Norbert College will host a performance of the one-woman play “Etty” at 7 p.m. March 27 in Dudley Birder Hall, 400 Grant St. on campus. Admission is free and open to the public, with registration requested for preferred seating. Follow this link: snc.edu/go/etty. According to a press release: Based on the diaries and letters of Etty Hillesum, the play was adapted and is performed by Susan Stein and directed by Austin Pendleton. Ester “Etty” Hillesum was the Dutch author of confessional letters and diaries that describe her religious awakening and the persecutions of Jewish people in Amsterdam during the German occupation. In 1943, Hillesum was deported and killed in Auschwitz concentration camp. “Etty” encompasses theatrical and educational experiences designed to challenge participants to reexamine assumptions about the Holocaust and explore issues of resistance, human rights, social justice and individual responsibility. More information: ettyproject.org or the Norman Miller Center at nmc@snc.edu. Stein is an actor, playwright and teaching artist who lives in New York City. Pendleton’s career spans more than 50 years as a film, television and stage actor along with being a playwright, theater director and teacher. He often is part of the second act discussion.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Taylor Tomlinson: Deal with It Tour” as part of Green Bay Comedy Crawl at 7 p.m. March 27. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host separate performances of Nassim Soleimanpour’s “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” (review of production in Green Bay) at 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2. Info: jmkac.org. Each actor will present the one-person play sight unseen. March 31: Tracy Michelle Arnold, a member of the Core Acting Company at American Players Theatre. April 1: Carolyn Hoerdemann was last seen in the Court Theatre’s “The Mousetrap,” she has also been seen at American Players Theatre in such productions as “Macbeth,” “A Doll’s House, Twelfth Night” and “Ring around the Moon.” April 2: Dasha Kelly Hamilton, a writer, performance artist, curator and facilitator who has served as an Arts Envoy for the U.S. Embassy to teach, perform and facilitate community building initiatives in Botswana and on the island of Mauritius. Mature subject matter.

ENDING

– SOLD OUT In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the final performance of the touring “Church Basement Ladies” (my review) at 2 p.m. March 24 in the center’s Kimberly-Clark Theater. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the final performances of “The Untitled Kevin Sievert Project” at 7:30 p.m. March 25-26 and 2 p.m. March 27. Info: forstinn.org. Sievert has said, “It’s a working title, but the story’s not over yet. In this evening full of stories and songs, you’ll get to know the colorful past, the lively present and untitled future of an ordinary guy with extraordinary dreams.”​ Sievert is an actor, singer, choreographer and musician based in Wisconsin. Kevin was the 2016 Rising Star winner and made his professional debut at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in 2017. He was recently seen as the lead in their production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” In the Skylight’s 2018-2019 season, he received a nomination and became a finalist for the Footlight People’s Choice Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Professional) for his role as Little Moe in “Five Guys Named Moe.” Sievert has been seen at The Forst Inn many times, and will be directing The Forst Inn Arts Collective production of “Carrie” in fall.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “The Piano Men starring Jim Witter” in the music of Elton John and Billy Joel at 7:30 p.m. March 24. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. The Canadian recording artist and his band tour hits of the 1970s.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser in an acoustic performance together at 7:30 p.m. March 24. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Nobuntu as part of the center’s Passport Program at 7 p.m. March 25. Info, including for related events: dcauditorium.org. According to the website: The five voices of Nobuntu embody the spirit of the ensemble’s Zimbabwe home, where “nobuntu” translates to “mother of kindness.” The all-female a cappella quintet celebrates the African philosophy “ubuntu,” which values humanity’s compassion and interconnectedness. Nobuntu’s concerts range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro-jazz to gospel and are accompanied by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments and organic dance movements.

– In Marinette, River Cities Concert Association will host Ball in the House at 7 p.m. March 24 in Marinette Middle School Auditorium. Info: http://rcconcerts.com/category/current-concert-season-series/.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host “Crocodile Rockin’: Elton John Tribute with Jim Witter” at 7:30 p.m. March 25 in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host STEEM with Michael Bailey and Steve March Tormé and special guest Pegasis at 7:30 p.m. March 25. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present “Girl Choir: Lead with Love” at 2 p.m. March 26 in Memorial Chapel in-person and online. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present Jazz Fest 52 featuring Joe Lovano at 7:30 p.m. March 26 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center. Info: weidnercenter.com. The star tenor saxophonist, composer and producer will be backed by the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra. Lovano’s resume includes 14 Grammy Award nominations, winning Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for “52nd Street Themes.” Opening the concert will be AVB Community Big Band led by Mike Ajango.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Guest Recital with The Generation Quartet at 1 p.m. March 27 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event will also be livestreamed on youtube.com/uwoshmusic. Featured are saxophonists Nicki Roman (UW-Milwaukee), Myles Boothroyd (UW- Stevens Point), David Hastings (UW-Stevens Point, emeritus) and Drew Whiting (UW Oshkosh).

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Guest Recital with Roxy Coss, saxophone, at 5 p.m. March 27 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event will also be livestreamed on youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “An Evening with the Avett Brothers” at 7:30 p.m. March 28. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will present the St. Norbert Community Band in its Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 28 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The concert is open to the public with both an in-person and virtual option. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Masks are optional. According to a press release: The group was formed to provide an opportunity for established musicians from Northeastern Wisconsin “to experience the finest available band literature.” Membership in the band is by invitation of the conductor and consists of friends, alumni and faculty of St. Norbert College.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles” at 7 p.m. March 29. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host All That Remains with Miss May I, Varials and Tallah at 6:30 p.m. March 30. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Denyce Graves at 8 p.m. March 30 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets. According to the website: Graves has become particularly well-known to operatic audiences for her portrayals of the title roles in “Carmen and Samson et Dalila.” These signature roles have brought her to the Metropolitan Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, San Francisco Opera, Opéra National de Paris, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington National Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, Arena di Verona, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Opernhaus Zürich, Teatro Real in Madrid, Houston Grand Opera, The Dallas Opera, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Los Angeles Opera, and the Festival Maggio Musicale in Florence.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Alice Cooper and Buckberry at 7:30 p.m. March 31. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Guest Recital titled “enhake Trio – The Classics and Beyond” at 7:30 p.m. March 31 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event will also be livestreamed on youtube.com/uwoshmusic. Featured are Brent Williams, violin; Eun-Hee Park, piano, with guest faculty artist, Katherine Decker, cello.