GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,133 public productions and at least 6,212 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “City Shtickers – Stand Up Comedy Showcase” featuring Aaron Clark, Roberto Villalpando, Raegan Niemela, Brady Gregurich, Coty Kropidlowski and Chris Schmidt at 7:30 p.m. April 14. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Appleton, SPAMALU (Student Produced Musicals at Lawrence University) will present “Heathers” at 7:30 p.m. April 14-15 and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 16 in Cloak Theatre. From the website: Based on the 1989 film, “Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. April 15. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host stand-up comedian Jim Breuer at 8 p.m. April 15. Info: epicgreenbay.com. Ages 18 and older.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host the stand-up comedy show “Sebastian Maniscalco – Nobody Does This Tour” at 7 p.m. April 16. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 16. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. April 24. According to websites: The show won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The story follows Evan Hansen, a bullied high school senior with social anxiety. He is assigned by his therapist to write letters to himself detailing what will be good about each day. Evan’s mother suggests that he ask people to sign the cast on his arm to make friends… and nothing goes well. The P-A-C’s information includes a disclaimer: “The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center offers a diverse selection of arts entertainment. Not all productions may appeal to or be appropriate for every person or for all ages. Patrons are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the shows we offer in order to make informed decisions prior to purchasing tickets.” This show is recommended for ages 12 and older. The touring production features Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan, Stephanie La Rochelle as Zoe Murphy, Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy, Nikhil Saboo as Connor Murphy, John Hemphill as Larry Murphy, Alessandro Costantini Jared Kleinman and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck. The center’s website show includes access to a 34-page study guide filled with information about show and issues it approaches.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present three one-act plays starting next week in its Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org. Performances start at 7 p.m. with this lineup schedule: “Just Desserts” – April 20-22, 28-30; “In Memoriam” – April 20-22, 28-30; and “The Capricious Pearls” – April 20-22, 28. Performing are more than 20 actors ages 12 to 60-plus. “Just Desserts” is a comedy by Pat Cook. It’s the case of the late Desmond Clairborn and his greedy relatives: a fast-talking nephew, a demented son and his Marilyn Monroe look-alike wife, a starchild niece and two sisters, one feisty, the other senile. “In Memoriam” is a drama by Marleen Remington. The murder mystery takes place in the pre-World War II years on isolated Castle Island, one of the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence Seaway in upstate New York. Five people gather for a weekend house party that turns deadly. The plot thickens with each mysterious death until only two guests remain. “The Capricious Pearls” is a farce by Virginia Kidd. Crooks hid a valuable string of pearls, served their time and now they are out to find the gems in a place that’s now a home for the aged. The meet Grannie Carlson, who loves to scoot in her wheelchair; Mrs. Hildebrand, who has a caustic tongue, and Mrs. Katts, whose eyesight leaves something to be desired.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Pierrot lunaire” as a 6:30 Concert Series program at 6:30 p.m. April 21 in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Info: uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/. The concert also will stream live. According to a press release: In Arnold Schoenberg’s landmark Expressionist melodrama, adventurous harmonies support an evocative and “moondrunk” set of poems by Albert Giraud. Soprano soloist Courtney Sherman of the faculty will tell the tales, supported by an ensemble of UWGB Music faculty and friends.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Open Mic Night” at 7:30 p.m. April 21. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Theatre will present “Fun Home” in Perry Hall at 7 p.m. April 21-23 and 28-30. Masks will be required. Info: uwosh.edu/fox/community/cac/theatre-performances/. According to the website: The Tony Award-winning musical traces the coming-of-age of lesbian author Alison Bechdel from her youth to her years at Oberlin College and finally to the present, where the grown Alison is struggling to write her graphic autobiography. As Alison reflects on her past, she struggles to make sense of it, particularly her relationship with her father, Bruce, owner of the family business – the Bechdel Funeral Home (“fun” home, as it’s known to young Alison and her brothers, John and Christian). As “Fun Home” progresses, Alison is drawn deeper and deeper into her memories, finally entering into them, desperate to reverse her father’s self-destruction.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Red Velvet Cake War” in eight performances in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse starting April 21. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22; 4 p.m. April 23; 7:30 p.m. April 27-29; 4 p.m. April 30-May 1. According to a newsletter: The story revolves around the Verdeen family of Sweetgum, Texas, and an outrageous wager about who can make the best red velvet cake. At the core are the three Verdeen cousins who are hosting a family reunion amid waves of gossip they have caused. Kristi Skrinkska conducts a cast consisting of Jodi Angeli, Lina Green, Nichole Hood, Josiah Kaliq, Lee T. Kerwin, Eileen Kozlovsky, Denise Markowski, Deb Oettinger, Judy Patefield, Jacob Smither, Jami Thompson and Randy Vogels.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions’ latest comedy musical, “WOMA Algoma, You’ve Struck Gold,” (my review) will continue with performances at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. April 14-16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 21; 7:30 p.m. April 22; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 23. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. April 15-17, 22-23 and 2 p.m. April 24. Preshow music: The Seavers at 6:15 p.m. except 12:45 p.m. April 24. Info: forst.org. The play is a dark comedy about the world of fantasy role-playing games with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture references.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Chicago at 7:30 p.m. April 15. Check availability. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The band is celebrating 55 years, 37 albums and record sales of more than 1 million.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Songs of John Prine” with his brother Billy Prine and The Prine Time Band with opening act Scarlett Egan at 7:30 p.m. April 15. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present an Artist Series concert with Bang on a Can All Stars at 8 p.m. April 15 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office. The group is “dedicated to innovative music, wherever it is found.” Performers are Robert Black (bass), Vicky Chow (piano), David Cossin (percussion), Mark Stewart (guitars), Ken Thomson (clarinets) and Andrew Cotton (sound).

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host “Forever Orbison” with tribute artist Jesse Aron April 16 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show). Info: riversideballroom.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Matt Peters and The Nerdweasels as part of the Downtown Saturday Night Series at 7:30 p.m. April 16. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host a concert by Wade Fernandez at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in Warch Campus Center 225, Esch Hurvis Room. His performance will focus on Native American flute.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present an Artist Series concert with Chris Dingman, vibes at 8 p.m. April 18 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office. According to the website: “Dingman is a vibraphonist and composer known for his distinctive approach to the instrument: sonically rich and conceptually expansive, bringing listeners on a journey to a beautiful, transcendent place.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band in “Oldies But Goodies!” at 7 p.m. April 19. Note: The concert is being performed on a Tuesday rather than the traditional Monday. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. The concert will feature some of the AVB Community Band’s favorites as the band continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary season. “This may be one of the most widely diversified concerts we’ve done for quite some time,” said director Mike Ajango. “‘Oldies but goodies’ can mean different things to different people, depending on your age and your taste in music,” Ajango said. “All the tunes for this concert have been around at least 50 years, some even more. And because we have many different people, young and old, who attend our concerts, we’re sure to satisfy everyone’s musical longings.” Donations will be accepted following the concert. Paul Oleksy is associate director of the band. The concert opens with the rousing and moving “American Overture,” written in 1953 by composer Joseph Willcox Jenkins. “Homefront” features some of the most popular music of the World War II-era, including “The White Cliffs of Dover” and “Thanks for the Memory.” “The Washington Post” march by John Philip Sousa will be followed by “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” with a contemporary arrangement by Robert W. Smith. “Big Band Signatures” will feature some of the favorites of the Big Band era, including “Woodchopper’s Ball” and “In the Mood.” Following intermission, the band will perform all three movements of the “First Suite in E-Flat” by composer Gustav Holst. The piece was completed in 1909 and is considered one of the masterworks of band literature. Next is the title theme for the 1960 western movie, “The Magnificent Seven” by composer Elmer Bernstein. “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copeland was written in 1942 for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra soon after America’s entry into World War II and has become one of the most recognized themes in music. The concert concludes with the rousing “Red, White & Brass” featuring some of the most famous patriotic themes in American music. Formerly known as the Allouez Village Band, the organization rebranded for its 40th anniversary season as the “All Volunteer Band” (AVB) to better reflect its membership from numerous communities in the area.

The AVB Community Band will close its 2021-2022 season Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. with a concert titled “You’ve Got to Be Kidding” performed at the Ashwaubenon PAC. The event will include the annual “Spring Cleaning Drive” collection of household cleaning products and personal care items conducted by AmVets Post 11 prior to the concert in the lobby on behalf of local veterans in need.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Faculty Recital with Hakeem Davidson, clarinet and Eli Kalman, piano, and Sharon Tenhundfeld as guest violist at 7:30 p.m. April 19 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event will also be livestreamed on youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Ozark Jubilee presents Stars of the Grand Ole Opry” at 2 p.m. April 21. Info: cccshows.org. The show features singers Jennifer Simmons and Doug Driesel and comedian/fiddler Doofus Doolittle.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its String Ensemble and Bell Concert at 7 p.m. April 21 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Open Mic Night, April 15, at The Art Garage, Green Bay, to fall 2022.