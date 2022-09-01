GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. One current production was halted for a week. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,667 public productions and at least 7,518 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Grown-Up Shows” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the 1980s-driven musical “Xanadu” in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept, 7, 8, 9; 4 p.m. Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 15, 16; and 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The musical follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. Problem: Sonny is mortal, and the love-struck Kira is not – and thus her love is forbidden. Kira’s jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. The comical roller skating, musical adventure is about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you. The show features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Songs include “Magic,” “All Over the World,” “Suddenly,” “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Xanadu.” (Think of Olivia Newton-John and Electric Light Orchestra with the score). The show is based on the Universal Pictures’ cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly. The 1980 movie was inspired by the 1947 film “Down to Earth” starring Rita Hayworth. The title refers to Xanadu, the site of the Mongolian emperor Kublai Kahn’s summer palace. The musical opened on Broadway in 2007 and ran for more than 500 performances.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the musical “Murder for Two” in the company’s Theatre in a Garden Sept. 7-Oct. 16. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to the website: The show was created by Kellen Blair (book and lyrics) and Joe Kinosian (book and music). Directed by Melanie Keller, the comical, mile-a-minute whodunit features two actors (David Corlew and Kirsten Salpini), 13 characters and one piano. Officer Marcus Moscowitz seizes his moment when famous novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered at his own birthday party, and all the detectives are out of town. Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills by interviewing the extravagant and outlandish suspects in an attempt to solve the crime before the real detectives arrive. The 90-minute musical is an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “City Shtickers – Stand-Up Comedy Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. A monthly showcase of local comics.

ENDING

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its final performances of the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” (my review) in Gould Theater at 7 p.m. Sept. 1-3. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden at 8 p.m. Sept. 1-3 and 4 p.m. Sept. 4. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot, according to the website: Caroline meets her classmate, Anthony, for the first time when he bursts into her bedroom uninvited, armed with a dog-eared copy of Walt Whitman’s “The Leaves of Grass,” a half-finished school project due the next day and waffle fries. Anthony is a popular student on the basketball team, while Caroline has been housebound because of illness and hasn’t been to school in months. At first, the mismatched pair seem to have nothing in common, but a friendship develops as they spar, joke and size each other up. As the pair bonds and plumb the mysteries of Whitman’s poem, they also discover the beauty of human connection. J.G. Smith (Caroline) and TJ Thomas (Anthony) are making their first appearance at Peninsula Players Theatre. Directing is Elizabeth Margolius who previously directed Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” at Peninsula Players Theatre.

ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” (my review) to Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Directing is Bill Theisen with Mark Hanson as music director. Allie Babich and Colin O’Connor portray the story’s couple, Cathy and Jamie. According to a press release: In 14 songs, the musical features an unconventional structure: Jamie tells the story in forward chronological order, Cathy tells it in reverse and they meet once as they pass by each other, in the middle of the timeline. Jamie is an up-and-coming writer, and Cathy is an actress. Said director Bill Theisen, “‘The Last Five Years’ reminds us how lucky we are to find each other, to invest and care for each other and to grow through the pain. And, most importantly, remember that love is always worth the risk.” Allie Babich is a New York-based actor with a broad range of experience. That includes performing in Shakespeare’s Globe in London to First Stage and Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee and Northern Sky Theater (“Victory Farm”) and Door Shakespeare (“The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V”) in Door County. Colin O’Connor is a New York-trained actor with experience in leading roles in productions in Ohio.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Open Mic Night at 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Info: forstinn.org.

– Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “A Date with Destenay (and Franck at 200)” at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Carol and Donald Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 44” (clarinet, cello piano) by Louise Farrenc, “Trio in E Minor, Opus 27” (oboe, clarinet, piano) by Edouard Destenay, “Quintet in F Minor” 1880 (piano, two violins, viola, cello) by Cesar Franck.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present “Back to the Woods” as its first fall concert series presentation at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 4 p.m. Sept. 1-3. Info: northernskytheater.com. Featured are composer/pianist James Kaplan and actor/songwriter Karen Mal. Collaborators and friends for almost 30 years, Kaplan and Mal just finished appearing together in the pit band for Northern Sky Theater’s “Fishing for the Moon.”

Joining the two will be guests, Minnesota songwriter David Stoddard and Sturgeon Bay chanteuse Kay Stiefel.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Quintet Elegance” at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Sister Bay Moravian Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Quintet in E Major, Opus 1” by Dame Ethel Smyth, “Quintet in D Major, D. 956” by Franz Schubert.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The Temptations at 8 p.m. Sept. 2. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– Ellison Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “A Date with Destenay (and Franck at 200)” at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at The Clearing. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 44” (clarinet, cello piano) by Louise Farrenc, “Trio in E Minor, Opus 27” (oboe, clarinet, piano) by Edouard Destenay, “Quintet in F Minor” 1880 (piano, two violins, viola, cello) by Cesar Franck.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Home Free at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “A Date with Destenay (and Franck at 200)” at 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 44” (clarinet, cello piano) by Louise Farrenc, “Trio in E Minor, Opus 27” (oboe, clarinet, piano) by Edouard Destenay, “Quintet in F Minor” 1880 (piano, two violins, viola, cello) by Cesar Franck.

– In Baileys Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Labor Day Gala” at 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Bjorklunden Lodge. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Green Bay, Backstage at the Meyer will host Tommy Prine at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present “The Jeff and Katie Show” as its second fall concert series presentation at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 4 p.m. Sept. 8-10. Info: northernskytheater.com. Teamed as they reprise their popular show are songwriter/playwright Katie Dahl and Northern Sky Theater artistic director Jeff Herbst. The variety show features a bake-off, trivia, banter and music. They will be joined by Memphis multi-instrumentalist Eric Lewis as a special guest on Sept. 8 and 9 and Doc Heide on Sept. 10.