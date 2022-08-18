GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. The start of one production was put off a week, and two ongoing productions were halted for a week. COVID-19 cases also caused the replacement of players in some companies. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require them due to local conditions. Peninsula Music Festival in Door County requires masks and proof of vaccination.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,636 public productions and at least 7,410 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present of the Jim Leonard Jr. play “Anatomy of Gray” – in a revised schedule – at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19, 4 p.m. Aug. 20, 5:30 Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: forstinn.org. According to the website: It’s the late 1800s. When tragedy strikes, June Muldoon prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray, Indiana, so that no one will ever suffer again. The next thing she knows, there’s a tornado, and a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town’s preacher takes ill with a mysterious plague. And then the plague begins to spread. The author of “The Deviners,” “And They Dance Real Slow in Jackson” and “Crow and Weasel” describes the play as “a children’s story for adults.” Michael Sheeks is directing a cast consisting of Gavin Annette, Ginger Auld, Carrie Todd Counihan, Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Em Schaller, Martin Schaller, Sean Stalvey and Vicki Svancina.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will host “Talent Show Talent Test” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and “Talking to Strangers Starring Erica Larson” at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Info: comedycity.net.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will host “Comedic Neutral: An Improvised Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and “Control Issues: 4 Comedians, 4 Controls and Unlimited Ways to Mess With Them” at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Bruce Graham’s “Stella and Lou” in The Forst Inn Pub with preshow music from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and the play at 2 p.m. Sundays Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 9 and 23 and Nov. 6. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: “On a quiet night at Lou’s Bar, two kindred spirits seek solace as they navigate changing times and relationships past. From the author of ‘The Outgoing Tide’ comes an intimate exploration of friendship, forgiveness and the longing for companionship that grows with the passage of time.” From my review of a previous production in the region: The story is Lou runs a bar by his name in South Philadelphia, and it has been a trying day for the widower. Stella arrives as the final customer at 11 p.m. on a hot summer night. Stella is a regular but not a barfly. She is a registered nurse. Works in an emergency room. In Philly, she’s seen it all. On the bar is a jar. “Help Bury Reilly” is scrawled on the jar. Turns out Reilly is another character in the play. As the audience arrives, popular music is heard on the juke box. The time is the present. Along the way, the music takes on meaning. The music a subtle impression left in the audience’s mind, like Reilly’s jar. Lou is going about his business of cleaning up to finish the day when Stella arrives. Stella is freshly back from visiting her daughter and a grandchild in Florida. Stella doesn’t take to her son, who lives in Philadelphia and is a clone of her crumb-bum ex-husband. So – Lou is single, and Stella is single… and off the audience goes into a story of possibilities about two single people a bit down the road in life. Every few minutes, a surprise turns up. Or some new twist. Or a discovery about Lou or Stella, present or past. Just when you think you know Lou or Stella, you don’t quite. And then another layer is painted onto/into their character.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring production of the musical “Mean Girls”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24-26; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: foxcitiespac.com. From the website: “Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.” The book is by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The show is based on the 2004 teen comedy film also written by Fey, actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its final performances of its comedy musical, “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. This production has a new story. According to a press release: In 2021, Let Me Be Frank Productions presented “Menoma Mia,” an all-original show centered around an annual karaoke contest at Sheridan Lanes in Menominee, Mich. Sarah Sheridan invited three mystery men, who all had been a part of her mother’s life in one way or another, back to the annual karaoke contest to see if she could figure out which one was dear old dad. In “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again,” Sarah is expecting a child. Sarah finds her mom’s diary and discovers what truly happened the night her mom and dad made a love connection. The story goes back to the first Sheridan Lanes Karaoke Contest, where Amy Sheridan meets three potential suitors – Frank the FIB, Pat the Yooper and Tom the ex-con. Amy’s best friend, Lisa, is by her side for moral – or perhaps, not-so-moral – support. Sarah’s little brother, Harrison, is there to annoy big sis with a quick comeback. The show is a journey with Sarah as she learns about the fateful night that changed Amy’s life forever. In the cast are co-writers/directors Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard along with Tom Verbrick, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati and Harrison Hermans. In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboard) and Andrew Klaus (drums). Along with such ABBA songs as “Super Trouper,” “Honey, Honey” and “Waterloo” are hits by other artists such as “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain and “Rocket Man” by Elton John.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present its final performances of the musical “Cabaret” (my review) in James Perry Theatre in the Communication Arts Center of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, 1478 Midway Road, at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-20. Info: attictheatre.com. According to the website and other sources: Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany. The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer. The Broadway production was a hit, running for 1,166 performances. Directing for the Attic Chamber Theatre production is Adam Westbrook. Among cast members are Luke Crocker, Alexander Cullen, Robert Ernst, Joel Goodness, Katana Goss, Maddie Lemke, Brad Leonhardt, Jesse Lockstein, Noah Matthew, Rachael Molderhauer, Ally Rouse, Miki Wise and Jenny Witt. Portraying the Emcee is Joel Goodness, who has a history with Attic Chamber Theatre – and much more in performance in general. The native of Wisconsin Rapids is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Forty years ago, Goodness choreographed then Attic Theatre’s production of “Barnum.” Goodness is in the midst of a “full circle” experience in stage and screen – TV commercials, too – that includes a long stint on Broadway. For four years starting in 1992, he was in the cast of “Crazy for You” by Ken Ludwig and George and Ira Gershwin. The show won Tony Award as Best Musical. Along the way, Goodness performed on the Tony Awards, the Academy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors. Since moving back from Los Angles, Goodness has called Central Wisconsin home, dividing time between his hometown Wisconsin Rapids and his working hometown Appleton. In the Stevens Point area, he has played Dr. Frank n’ Furter in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Reverend Shaw Moore in “Footloose.”

ONGOING

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “The Magic of Hawaii” at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 13 and every Friday and Saturday in August. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, who performed in Hawaii prior to moving to Wisconsin 10 years ago. The show includes the magic and illusions he performed in Hawaii.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” (my review) at Bjorklunden to Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” (my review) to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” (my review) to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” (my review) in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” to Sept. 4 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 28 and 4 p.m. Sept. 4. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot, according to the website: Caroline meets her classmate, Anthony, for the first time when he bursts into her bedroom uninvited, armed with a dog-eared copy of Walt Whitman’s “The Leaves of Grass,” a half-finished school project due the next day and waffle fries. Anthony is a popular student on the basketball team, while Caroline has been housebound because of illness and hasn’t been to school in months. At first, the mismatched pair seem to have nothing in common, but a friendship develops as they spar, joke and size each other up. As the pair bonds and plumb the mysteries of Whitman’s poem, they also discover the beauty of human connection. J.G. Smith (Caroline) and TJ Thomas (Anthony) are making their first appearance at Peninsula Players Theatre. Directing is Elizabeth Margolius who previously directed Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” at Peninsula Players Theatre.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” (my review) To Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Directing is Bill Theisen with Mark Hanson as music director. Allie Babich and Colin O’Connor portray the story’s couple, Cathy and Jamie. According to a press release: In 14 songs, the musical features an unconventional structure: Jamie tells the story in forward chronological order, Cathy tells it in reverse and they meet once as they pass by each other, in the middle of the timeline. Jamie is an up-and-coming writer, and Cathy is an actress. Said director Bill Theisen, “‘The Last Five Years’ reminds us how lucky we are to find each other, to invest and care for each other and to grow through the pain. And, most importantly, remember that love is always worth the risk.” Allie Babich is a New York-based actor with a broad range of experience. That includes performing in Shakespeare’s Globe in London to First Stage and Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee and Northern Sky Theater (“Victory Farm”) and Door Shakespeare (“The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V”) in Door County. Colin O’Connor is a New York-trained actor with experience in leading roles in productions in Ohio.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host 10 Years with Dragged Under and in the Whale at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks VIII: A Heroic Return”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Rune Bergmann, conductor. “Fair Melusina Overture, Opus 31” by Felix Mendelssohn, “Concerto for Violin in E minor” by Felix Mendelssohn featuring Bella Hristova, “Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major (‘Eroica’)” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks IX: “Nordic Giants”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Rune Bergmann, conductor. “Finlandia, Opus 26” by Jean Sibelius, “Piano Concerto in A minor” by Edvard Grieg, “Symphony No. 4 (‘The Inextinguishable’)” by Carl Nielsen.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Down Home & Heavenly” at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Divertimento No. 10 in F Major, K. 247” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Rodeo Reina de Cielo (Rodeo Queen of Heaven)” by Libby Larsen, “Septet in E-flat Major, Opus 25” by Ferdinand Ries.

– In Allouez, Heritage Hill State Historical Park will host Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns as a “Music on the Green” event at 5 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: heritagehillgb.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Victor Wooten – Bass Extremes”at 8 p.m. Aug. 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Down Home & Heavenly” at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Divertimento No. 10 in F Major, K. 247” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Rodeo Reina de Cielo (Rodeo Queen of Heaven)” by Libby Larsen, “Septet in E-flat Major, Opus 25” by Ferdinand Ries.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Down Home & Heavenly” at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Carol and Donald Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Divertimento No. 10 in F Major, K. 247” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Rodeo Reina de Cielo (Rodeo Queen of Heaven)” by Libby Larsen, “Septet in E-flat Major, Opus 25” by Ferdinand Ries.