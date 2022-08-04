GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. COVID-19 cases also caused the replacement of players in some companies. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require them due to local conditions. Peninsula Music Festival in Door County requires masks and proof of vaccination.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,599 public productions and at least 7,301 performances, not counting club, casino, or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, Theatre Z of greater Green Bay will present “Art-Z” from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4-5 in Bush Arts Building on the St. Norbert Campus, 403 Third St. Donations are welcome. According to a press release: The event consists of exhibitions and presentations that explore how our society interacts, responds to and values art and creativity. This site-specific event will offer small, short snippets of presentations, but also invite the audience to become artists as well. In the two-hour span of time, audiences are free to wander through the building and encounter various performance or static art projects. Company members who are performing, designing, writing and conceiving the project include April Beiswenger, associate artistic director, and Stephen Rupsch, artistic director of Theatre Z. They are joined by members Carol Cassell, Rochelle Van Erem, Patricia Grimm, Teresa Sergott Aportela, Elizabeth Jolly, Eric D. Westphal, Jennifer Thomas (visiting from Canton, N.Y.), Katie Schroeder, Grace Sergott, and Kaitlin Honkanen, Alex Gruber and Noah Simon.

– In Green Bay, Evergreen Productions Young Actors Summer Program will present the Paul Crabtree musical mystery “I Seriously Doubt That This Old House is Very Haunted” at 6 p.m. Aug. 4-5 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in University Theatre of Theatre Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: evergreentheater.org. Snapshot: Unknown to the Exex family, its house is occupied by a whole company of ghosts. Very lively ghosts they are, too, who only tolerate the people of the house as intruders and turn the human conversation on or off, at will. Head Ghost has declared that a new recruit must be initiated into their society before their fiscal year expires at midnight. When Wilma Exex’s young man smashes his car into a tree, Head Ghost seizes on this happy event, and signs Billy Joe into the organization before he is even dead. But this is illegal, and the whole plan is foiled when Billy Joe decides not to die.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will present Birder Studio for the Performing Arts summer campers in “Disney’s Frozen, Kids” at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The fanciful stage adaptation of the animated film features Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and other popular characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “The Magic of Hawaii” at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 and every Friday and Saturday in August. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, who performed in Hawaii prior to moving to Wisconsin 10 years ago. The show includes the magic and illusions he performed in Hawaii.

– In Manitowoc, Treehouse Theater will present “The Jungle Book, Kids” at 2:30 and 5 p.m. Aug. 5-7 at its home theater. Info: treehousetheater.com. Snapshot: Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Isadoora Theatre Company will present a staged reading of Bela Sandor’s “Charlottë” at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Margaret Lockwood Gallery’s Inside/Out Space, Michigan St. at 7 S. 2nd Ave. Admission is free with donations welcome. Directed by Richard Carlson and performed by Carol Jensen-Olson and Vance Toivonen. The play plumbs author Charlotte Brontë’s intellect and psyche. From the press release: Charlottë is conflicted about men, including her father, a deluded, failing preacher. She has nightmares of her mother on her deathbed, at age 39, leaving mementos (“a button bag …books mossing over”). She has a realistic foreboding of herself also passing at age 39. Charlottë displays her oracular powers in stories told to her younger sisters, Emily and Anne. She covers literature; a cosmic black hole (factual); romanticized history, such as Alexander the Great visiting the Seer of Siwa Oasis bearing erotic gifts, seeking approval of his world-conquering plans. She caters to her ailing father, who is not fond of children, and who practices audition-sermons. Blaming his late wife for “too many girls,” he favors his son, Branny, who is a budding writer and artist, but has “unsober curiosities.” Charlottë is upset that her paranoid father is carrying a pistol for protection against his enemies. She calls out his misogynist attitude, and his responsibility for the deaths of her older sisters, being a “sightless saint of stone.” She is musing about the “Inn of the Three Nuns” as a sign that the three sisters should remain unmarried. While regarding the Bible as her favorite book, she is denying her faith in the poem “Apostasy,” and mentions the wisdoms of Buddha and the divine Krishna’s teachings, enraging her father. In defiance, she chants “Insha’allah.” After Branny’s death, Charlottë discovers a letter by him to Wordsworth, in which the bright teenager asked the poet to “judge a lion by his claw” and give advice. At last, with her five siblings all dead, Charlottë bonds with her father. The use of “ë” in the name Charlottë is part of the story, as revealed in the script.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Improv Musical: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Info: comedycity.net. ComedyCity players create a never-before-seen musical based on audience suggestions.

– In Manitowoc, St. John’s Players will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Funny Little Thing Called Love” at the Franciscan Music Center for Music Education and Performance (theater of the former Silver Lake College of the Holy Family), 6751 Calumet Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6; 2 p.m. Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13; and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets will be sold at the door. The writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten specializes in comedies with a Southern flavor that a popular with community theater audiences. According to the team’s website: In “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” four tales take the audience on an around-the-globe journey of unexpected and comical twists and turns: A slick, successful used-car-selling Romeo in Dallas, Texas, believes he’s answering Cupid’s call, only to realize too late that he’s wandered into a life-changing trap set by three fed-up Juliets. On an island getaway, The Hallelujah Girls, a group of fun-loving gals from Georgia, say aloha to their wild sides as they accidentally crash a Hawaiian honeymoon in progress. These five women – and Waikiki – will never be the same. In a rooftop London bistro, sparks fly when two strangers surprisingly start to connect, only to be thwarted by a hyperactive American tourist who’s determined to be the center of attention, and the unpredictable antics of an ancient waitress who wields a wicked sousaphone. In Manhattan, a man tries to battle his way out of a mid-life crisis with an ill-advised and elaborate marriage proposal. Unfortunately, it all goes wildly off-track when his caterer passes out, a tap-dancing singing telegram girl breaks into sobs rather than song, his ex-wife saunters in wearing nothing but a bathrobe and a smile, and a cowering superhero inches nervously across his twelfth-floor window ledge.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will open its run of Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” with preview performances at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. The regular run starts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, followed by performances Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday to Sept. 11. Directing is Bill Theisen with Mark Hanson as music director. Allie Babich and Lucas Pastrana portray the story’s couple. The story is told from beginning to end and end to beginning for Cathie and Jamie.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage will present “Anastasia: The Musical” in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to a press release: The show is a romantic and adventure-filled musical that moves from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. A brave young woman is on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. This year’s cast, crew and pit musicians come from 19 local high schools: Appleton North, Appleton Xavier, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Brillion, Daskool Academy, De Pere, Denmark, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Notre Dame Academy, Pieschek Academy, Pulaski, Roncalli (Manitowoc), West De Pere and Wrightstown. The members, all age 18 and younger:

– In Oshkosh Jolly Jester Community Theater will present the Meredith Willson musical “The Music Man” at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Alberta Kimball Auditorium adjacent to Oshkosh West High School, 375 N. Eagle St. Tickets are available at the box office the day of the performance. Info: oshkoshrecdept.com/summer-youth-activities/jolly-jester-community-theater-youth. The production of adults and youth is double cast. Jolly Jester Community Theater is under the auspices of the Oshkosh Recreation Department as a summer program. “The Music Man” premiered on Broadway in 1957 (Best Musical), and it currently is in revival on Broadway starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The story is about a traveling con man, Harold Hill. He poses as a boys’ band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. However, Harold is no musician and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him. He risks being caught to win her heart. The show is filled with notable songs. They include “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Wells Fargo Wagon” and “Till There Was You.”

– In Manitowoc, Peter Quince Performing Company will present “Big Fish” at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-13 and 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. Snapshot: A giant, a witch, and a wacky circus ringleader are part of the story of mythical proportions. As a father tries to impart fantastical wisdom on his not-so-receiving son, he harkens back to what he does best: telling stories. Based off of Daniel Wallace’s book and the Golden Globe-nominated movie, the journey incorporates real-life tragedy, music and a message. The characters and players: Edward Bloom (Henry Rotter), Will Bloom (May Heili), Sandra Bloom (Addison Fowler), Josephine Bloom (India Anclam), Amos (Logan Lopez), Witch (Morgan Stock), Karl (Nicklas Michaelson), Jenny (Lila Lor), Don Price (Rudy Rotter), Zachy Price (Max Schoepp), Young Will (Reyana Jansen) and Ensemble: Alex Kaminski, Amelia Fowler, Ash Stokes, Cody Smogoleski, Ethan Stokes, Grace Knutson, Ian Onesti, Jack Hyde, Mackenzie Stokes, Marley Hansen, Maya Gadzinski, Nathan Luckow, Noah Verhasselt, Sophia Kraynek, Talise Meisner, Timothy Wilson, Vanessa Stalvey and Violet Siegfried.

ENDING

– In Waupaca, Waupaca Community Theatre will present its final performances of the musical “The Little Mermaid” (my review) at 7 p.m. Aug. 4-6; and 2 p.m. Aug. 7 in Waupaca High School Performing Arts Center. Info: fineartsfestival.org. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright, the production is directed by John Kelley. The production includes a company of 60, including a 14-piece orchestra. Set under and above the high seas, the musical tells the story of Ariel, an adventurous young mermaid who’s got a thing for disobeying the rules and following her heart. Ariel’s fascination with the human world often leads her to the sea surface, a zone that’s designated as “off-limits” by her father Triton, the sea king. One day while sneaking to the surface, Ariel witnesses a shipwreck and rescues Prince Eric, with whom she becomes instantly smitten. Furious at Triton’s inability to understand her love for the prince, Ariel runs away and strikes a deal with Ursula, Triton’s evil witch of a sister, to experience the life she dreams of on land.

– In Baileys Harbor and Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present its final performances of the Lisa Patrick-Wilkinson murder mystery “Eclipsed” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Door County Fire Company, 38 S. 3rd Ave. Sturgeon Bay. Info: roguetheater.org. Rogue Theater presented “Eclipsed” in 2013 as its first production. As “celebrated guests of Lord and Lady Moon at the coveted annual Moonlight Masquerade Charity Gala,” the audience is involved in solving the mystery as detectives, characters and maybe even suspects. When a diamond Tiffany necklace scheduled to be auctioned off at the event mysteriously disappears, things take a decidedly sinister turn as members of the entourage turn up quite indubitably, irrevocably dead. Directed by Stuart Champeau, the cast includes Lola DeVillers, Leann Johnson, Chris Weidenbacher, Jen Birkholz and Stuart Champeau.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will present the David Lindsay-Abaire adult comedy “Ripcord” (my review) in the company’s Theatre-in-a-Garden at 8 p.m. Aug. 4-6; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7; 8 p.m. Aug. 9-13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot from the website: Welcome to New Jersey’s Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, where the gloriously grumpy Abby plots to evict her new roommate, the perpetually sunny Marilyn. A seemingly harmless bet between the women for the bed by the window quickly escalates into a highly charged duel of emotionally intensifying and outrageous pranks. With equal tenacity, the ladies fiercely rib, jab and expose each other’s deepest secrets. Even Marilyn’s devoted family get in on the action – all with a genuine wish to see the seemingly mean-spirited Abby happy. Directing is Patrick New.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present a new comedy musical, “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-6, 11-13; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. This production has a new story. According to a press release: In 2021, Let Me Be Frank Productions presented “Menoma Mia,” an all-original show centered around an annual karaoke contest at Sheridan Lanes in Menominee, Mich. Sarah Sheridan invited three mystery men, who all had been a part of her mother’s life in one way or another, back to the annual karaoke contest to see if she could figure out which one was dear old dad. In “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again,” Sarah is expecting a child. Sarah finds her mom’s diary and discovers what truly happened the night her mom and dad made a love connection. The story goes back to the first Sheridan Lanes Karaoke Contest, where Amy Sheridan meets three potential suitors – Frank the FIB, Pat the Yooper and Tom the ex-con. Amy’s best friend, Lisa, is by her side for moral – or perhaps, not-so-moral – support. Sarah’s little brother, Harrison, is there to annoy big sis with a quick comeback. The show is a journey with Sarah as she learns about the fateful night that changed Amy’s life forever. In the cast are co-writers/directors Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard along with Tom Verbrick, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati and Harrison Hermans. In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboard) and Andrew Klaus (drums). Along with such ABBA songs as “Super Trouper,” “Honey, Honey” and “Waterloo” are hits by other artists such as “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain and “Rocket Man” by Elton John.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” (my review) at Bjorklunden to Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” (my review) to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” (my review) to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its Open Mic Night series at 5 p.m. Aug. 4. There is no charge. Another is Aug. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Vento Winds (wind ensemble music) at 6 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Expo Center will host Lee Brice with special guest Spencer Crandall at 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks II: A Debut of Distinction”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: David Danzmayr, conductor. “Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor” by Camille Saint-Saens featuring Benjamin Beilman, “Symphony No. 4 in E-flat minor (‘Romantic’)” by Anton Bruckner.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Legendary Ellington, Miller & Basie, Vol. II” at 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Appleton, Mile of Music will feature 700 performances by more than 200 artists Aug. 4-7 at venues throughout the city. Info: mileofmusic.com, which contains the schedule and list of artists.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host Anthrax and Black Label Society with Hatebreed at 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will conclude its Mill Street Live Music Series 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the center. Info: plymoutharts.org. Local performers are featured.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “The Great American Big Band” at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks III: Bold and Brilliant”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Ward Stare, conductor, featuring Drew Petersen, piano. “Don Juan, Opus 20” by Richard Strauss, “Capriccio Brillante in B minor” by Felix Mendelssohn, “Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Felix Mendelssohn, “Symphony No. 4 in E minor” by Johannes Brahms.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Badflower with Tuk at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Ani DiFranco at 8 p.m. Aug. 7. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Allouez, Heritage Hill State Historical Park will host a “Music on the Green” concert by The Dirty Martinis at 6 p.m. Aug. 8. Info: heritagehillgb.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks IV: Virtuosity”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Ward Stare, conductor, featuring Susanna Self, flute, and Simone Porter, violin. “Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Concerto for Flute in G Major” by Johann Joachim Quantz, “Symphony No. 82 in C Major” by Joseph Haydn, “The Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Joy of Swing Vol. II” at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and 13 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Pegasis (world/Latin) at 6 p.m. Aug. 11. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Sam Llanas Formerly of Bodeans Free Show” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks V: Goodyear Goes Gershwin”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Marcello Lehninger, conductor. “Overture to Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, “Piano Concerto in F Major” by George Gershwin featuring Stewart Goodyear, “Symphony No. 5 in E minor” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “The Art of Rhythm and Swing” at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, newARTSpace, 124a N. Broadway, will present “NEW ART/SNC” 4-8 p.m. Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m. for De Pere Farmer’s Market and additional times by appointment Aug. 5-Sept. 2. Info: newartspace124.com. The exhibition consists of work by six artists on the faculty of St. Norbert College who work in multiple media – Brandon Bauer, Shan Bryan-Hanson, Jessica Campbell, Debbie Kupinsky, Brian Pirman and Katie Ries. According to the gallery: “Composed as it is of many voices, there is no one thematic organizing principle, rather, there are many: presence, daily lived experience, community, storytelling, the environment, the body, social justice, power, and multiple interpretations of beauty.” Terri Warpinski, who operates newARTSpace with her husband, also has an exhibition, “Surface Tensions: Three Landscapes of Division,” showing Aug. 7-Oct. 3 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County. The exhibition of photographs taken between 2009 and 2015 explores three contested borders. Warpinski retired as professor emerita at the University of Oregon and returned to Green Bay, where she was raised.