GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic have returned in northeastern Wisconsin. New cases have occurred in the company of the professional Northern Sky Theater of Door County. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities may require proof of vaccination. The wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,503 public productions and at least 7,106 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will present Frederick Knott’s “Write Me a Murder” July 6-25 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot: Two estranged brothers are reunited at Rodingham Manor, the family estate, by the family doctor who informs them of their father’s imminent death. The elder Clive, who is a bit of a playboy, and David, a successful author, soon meet an opportunistic businessman, Sturrock. David wants to move back onto the estate and has no interest in selling, however, Clive’s wandering eye for an heiress from Texas gives him other ideas. Sturrock has his eyes set on acquiring the estate and encourages David to help his wife, Julie, an aspiring writer, co-author a murder mystery. Together, the two writers create the “perfect crime.” The plot thickens when Clive sells the estate to Sturrock and leaves for America. Sturrock then implores David to introduce Julie to the villagers and help her acclimate to village life. In the process, David falls in love with her. Will the “perfect murder” be implemented? And if so, on whom? Directing is Greg Vinkler. The cast includes Sean Fortunato, Xavier Edward King, Ryan Hallahan, Kai A. Ealy, Eva Nimmer and Charlotte Booker.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present a staged reading of Michael Perry’s “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time” at 7:30 p.m. July 8-9 at SWY231 Gallery, 231, N. 3rd Ave. Admission is free with donations welcome. Snapshot: The story goes on scene and behind the scenes of a small-town Wisconsin fire department when a former resident returns as a green rookie. Through a series of fire and ambulance calls, the characters and audience travel together through history, humor and the goofball woes of a man they call the One-Eyed Beagle to a place where neighborliness is a necessity – especially when hope and heartbreak collide. The script is adapted by Michael Perry with music by Sean Carey. Directing a cast of 11 is Stuart Champeau.

– In Sheboygan, the local Seven Ages Theatricals will present William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in City Green, 710 New York Ave., at 7 p.m. July 8-9 and 2 p.m. July 10. Admission is free with donations welcome. Lawn chairs are recommended. “Hamlet” tells the story of the troubled “mad prince” of Denmark as he seeks revenge against his uncle who, after murdering Hamlet’s father, wed the young prince’s mother, Gertrude. The production features Manitowoc native Darrick Bruns as Hamlet, Matt Koehn as Claudius, Molly Dewane as Gertrude, Jack Colombo as Horatio and Morgan Bramstedt as Ophelia. Seven Ages Theatricals artistic director Tom Berger is director. Also performing are Daniel Byrne-Szafoni (Laertes), Daniel Hennell (Polonius), David Neese (Ghost/Gravedigger), AJ McCord (Marcellus), Jardin Fontaine (Bernardo), Tara Jackson (Francisca), Kate Calvano (Rosencrantz), Marie Jeanette Reichard (Guildenstern), Michael Ventura (Fortinbras) and Joshua Rueger (Messenger). Audiences should be aware that “Hamlet” contains violent imagery and characters struggling deeply with mental health, including mentions of ideation of suicide. The play is recommended for ages 14 and older.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present the Frederick Knott thriller “Wait Until Dark” at 7 p.m. July 8-9; 2 p.m. July 10; and 7 p.m. July 12, 13, 15 and 16 in Lucia Baehman Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.com. Snapshot: A sinister con man named Roat and two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, are about to meet their match. They have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. The con man and his ex-convicts, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated her husband Sam in a murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She refuses to reveal its location, and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between Roat and Susy. Michael J. Laskowski directs a cast consisting of Emma Foley, Gabriel Hyatt Johns, Carlton Johnson, Johnathon Krautkrammer, Casey Nash, Kevin Riddle and Genevieve Steffel.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the William Shakespeare comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. July 8, 9; 2 p.m. July 10; 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30; and 2 p.m. July 31. Info: forstinn.org. Snapshot: Shakespeare’s intertwined love polygons begin to get complicated from the start. Demetrius and Lysander both want Hermia but she only has eyes for Lysander. Bad news is, Hermia’s father wants Demetrius for a son-in-law. On the outside is Helena, whose unreturned love burns hot for Demetrius. Hermia and Lysander plan to flee from the city under cover of darkness but are pursued by an enraged Demetrius (who is himself pursued by an enraptured Helena). ​In the forest, unbeknownst to the mortals, Oberon and Titania (King and Queen of the faeries) are having a spat over a servant boy. The plot twists up when Oberon’s head mischief-maker, Puck, runs loose with a flower which causes people to fall in love with the first thing they see upon waking. Throw in a group of laborers preparing a play for the Duke’s wedding (one of whom is given a donkey’s head and Titania for a lover by Puck) and the complications become fantastically funny. Directing is Michael Sheeks. The characters and cast: Hermia – Aubrey Duncan; Demetrius – Ian Wisneski; Helena – Isabella Dippel; Lysander – Sean Stalvey; Titania /Hippolyta – Rachel Ziolkowski; Theseus/Oberon – Ross Dippel; Egeus – Zach Lulloff; Philostrate – Brittney Simmer; Puck – Elizabeth Szyman; Peter Quince – Corey McElroy; Robin Starveling – Teresa Iannitello; Tom Snout – Shannon Paige; Snug – Jessica Iannitello; Nick Bottom – Kevin J Sievert; Cobweb – Tammy Leiterman; Mustardseed – Em Schaller; Peasebottom – Jacquelyn Welsh; and Moth – Megan Schauer.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the stand-up comedy of “Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour” at 7 p.m. July 9 (9:30 p.m. show canceled). Info: weillcenter.com. Adults only.

– In Sturgeon Bay, students age 9 to 14 from Door County and beyond in the Rogue Theater Youth Theater Camp will present D.M. Larson’s “Peggy the Pint-Sized Pirate” at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Admission is free, with donations welcome. The story is about a small pirate with big dreams. Peggy, played by Lily Leiberg, goes on a quest to save the pirates who have been captured by a sea monster. Pirates include Ashlynn Keel, Lilian Hilsabeck, Joshua Seaquist and Kenny Gregory. They are joined by captains, Lillian Price and Elisabeth Prechel; a wise old pirate, Sofia Woody, and the Sea Monsters Lola Carlson and Kashlynn Chamberlain. Directing is Lola DeVillers. Students have worked on scripts, set design, costumes, and props.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present “Shrek The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. July 14, 15, 16; 2 p.m. July 17; 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; and 2 p.m. July 24 in Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Snapshot: Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek The Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (“Thoroughly Modern Millie”) and a comical book by David Lindsay-Abaire. “Shrek” brings all the film characters to the stage “and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears – Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” It’s the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Add a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. “Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.”

ENDING

– In Wabeno, Wabeno Area Players of Oconto and Forest counties will conclude its presentation of the Dan Goggin musical “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree” at 7 p.m. July 7-9; and 2 p.m. July 10 in Nancy Volk Auditorium of Wabeno High School. Info: wabenoareaplayers.com. The show is part of the “Nunsense” series. In it, Sister Mary Amnesia is on a national tour for her newly released album.

ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, the professional Third Avenue PlayWorks will present Karen Zacarías’ comical “The Book Club Play” (my review) to July 24 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Snapshot: When a world-famous documentarian makes a book club the subject of his next film, the wine starts to flow and it’s not just the books that get discussed. When the conversation strays from the literary to the personal, six young professionals learn it is best not to judge a book, or a person, by its cover. The cast includes Saran Bakari, Cassandra Bissell, Neil Brookshire, Katherine Duffy, Matthew Martinez Hannon and Nick Vidal. Directing is Nicole Ricciardi, who has directed from coast to coast and is on the theater faculty of DePaul University in Chicago. Karen Zacarías is a widely produced American playwright who resides in Washington, D.C.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at Bjorklunden to Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

NOTE: No performance to July 11. – In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

NOTE: No performance July 6. – In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

NOTE: No performances to July 11. – In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host As I Lay Dying with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent and Brand of Sacrifice at 6:30 p.m. July 6. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Shawano, Shawano Community High School will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Big Bang Boom” at 7 p.m. July 6. Info: shawanoschools.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Randi Fay & Limited Edition (lyrical jazz) at 6 p.m. July 7. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Symphony series concert “Rising Stars: 2021 Concerto Competition Winners” at 7 p.m. July 7 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Scintillating Summer Serenades” at 7 p.m. July 7 at Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Sextet in E-flat Major” by Paul Wranitzky, “Quartet in F Major,” K.E. 386b by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Quintet in D Major, Opus 35” by Bernhard Molique.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Cinderella’s Tom Kiefer with LA Guns and Faster Pussycat at 7:30 p.m. July 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Scintillating Summer Serenades” at 7 p.m. July 8 at First Baptist Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Sextet in E-flat Major” by Paul Wranitzky, “Quartet in F Major,” K.E. 386b by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Quintet in D Major, Opus 35” by Bernhard Molique.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The High Kings at 8 p.m. July 7. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will continue its Mill Street Live Music Series 2022 at 7:30 p.m. July 8 in the center. Info: plymoutharts.org. Local performers are featured in the seven-week series.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Symphony series concert “Nordic Sounds: Sibelius and Grieg” at 7 p.m. July 8-9 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Scintillating Summer Serenades” at 7 p.m. July 9 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Sextet in E-flat Major” by Paul Wranitzky, “Quartet in F Major,” K.E. 386b by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Quintet in D Major, Opus 35” by Bernhard Molique.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Pop Evil with Oxymorrons and Zillion at 7:30 p.m. July 9. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Scintillating Summer Serenades” at 5 p.m. July 10 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Sextet in E-flat Major” by Paul Wranitzky, “Quartet in F Major,” K.E. 386b by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Quintet in D Major, Opus 35” by Bernhard Molique.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Rick Springfield at 7:30 p.m. July 10. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Allouez, Heritage Hill State Historical Park will host a “Music on the Green” concert by Reverend Raven & The Chain-Smokin’ Altar Boys at 6 p.m. July 11. Info: heritagehillgb.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host St. Paul & The Broken Bones with special guest Wyatt Waddell at 8 p.m. July 11. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Brillion, Endries Performing Arts Center will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Big Bang Boom” at 7 p.m. July 12. Info: endriespac.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The War and Treaty at 8 p.m. July 12. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its Open Mic Night series at 5 p.m. July 14. There is no charge. Another is Aug. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Patchouli & Terra Guitarra (folk) at 6 p.m. July 14. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Symphony series concert “A Romantic Evening: Puccini & Rachmaninov” at 7 p.m. July 14 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.