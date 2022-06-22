GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to the coronavirus pandemic have all but disappeared in northeastern Wisconsin. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities may require proof of vaccination. The wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues. Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,451 public productions and at least 6,981 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” at 8 p.m. June 22-25 and 7 p.m. June 26. Info: neenahgov.org/parks-and-recreation. Directing is Laurie Friedman-Fannin. The comedy-with-a-moral features four women in Savannah, Georgia. The women are at a point that they think no one wants to listen to anything they want to say anymore. Comedy surrounds that thought. Three of the women meet at a grueling yoga class, and the fourth joins in the wake of a publicly embarrassing to-do: Two of the women insulted one another, and now they are coincidentally at a get-together going toe to toe. Soon, all the women connect and are part of a life makeover campaign by one of them. It seems there’s no place to go by up for Randa, an architect dumped at work for a young male; Dot, whose husband put off enjoying good things in life until retirement, after which he promptly died; Marlafaye, whose longtime husband left her for a 23-year-old dental hygienist, propelling Marlafaye to leave her nursing career to move to Savannah to become a traveling liquor salesperson (the “Sipping Society” material); and Jinx, who has spent her life on the move – and moving some more – to be with her final family member, a sister who barely recognizes her. For each scene after the first one, a different kind of beverage suitable for sipping is served – as if page after page from a mixology book.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at Bjorklunden starting June 22. Info: doorshakespeare.com. From the website: Opening week schedule: June 22-27 (opening night celebration June 24). Performances 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, with no show June 28. Regular run: July 4-Aug. 26. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island

and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the local The Next Chapter Actors in “Falsettos” in Kimberly-Clark Theater at 7:30 p.m. June 23-24 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to the website: Written by William Finn (music, lyrics and book) and James Lapine (book), “Falsettos” is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, therapy, bar mitzvahs and AIDS. Marvin, a neurotic and closeted homosexual leaves his wife, Trina, and son, Jason, to be with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina ends up romantically involved with the family psychiatrist, Mendel, all the while Jason is stuck in the middle. Tempers flare and problems escalate, but with the help of their lesbian neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity. The crew and cast: Natalie Beck, Alexis Berget, Abby Charlier, Joseph Gallo, Chase Grabowski, Craig Hietpas, Marki Hietpas, Tyler Hietpas, Brittney Koerner-Wrench, John Leja, Jensen Mackenzie, Audrey Soberg, Austin Walls, Ethan Wege, John Weidman, Kyle Weidman, Tina Weidman and Sarah Wheeler.

– In Kaukauna, Kaukauna Community Players will present the musical “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at Kaukauna High School at 7 p.m. June 23-24 and 1 and 7 p.m. June 25. Info: kaukaunacommunityplayers.org. From the website: Director Kevin Plekan leads a local cast and crew – after a two-year pandemic “intermission” – to produce the troupe’s 40th summer musical. The fairy tale is reborn with the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, “Cinderella” was viewed by 107 million people.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Summer Stage will present five performances of “Sondheim on Sondheim,” a revue highlighting many of the late Stephen Sondheim’s songs. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances in Dudley Birder Hall on campus are at 7:30 p.m. June 23-24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25; and 2 p.m. June 26. According to a press release: Video interviews with Sondheim will be included in the live performance, giving further insight into his creative process and experiences as one of musical theater’s most noteworthy composers. Examined are Sondheim’s artistic process and personal life, including his childhood, his relationship with mentor Oscar Hammerstein II and stories of professional triumphs. An ensemble of the Green Bay area performers will present arrangements of more than two dozen Sondheim tunes. Directing are Kent Paulsen and Stephen Rupsch of the faculty. The ensemble: Linda Feldmann, Alona Havel, Brennan Heider, Rob Konitzer, Molly Maher Lucareli, Kaara McHugh, Nick Myers Olson, Ben Olejniczak, Tim Olejniczak, Michelle E. Oren and Paula J. Tolksdorf.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7:30 p.m. June 23-25 and 2 p.m. June 26 in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: fdlct.com. Maggie Patton and Mary Runde direct a cast of 35 in the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father, set to the songs of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding on a Greek island paradise, the young woman meets three men from her mother’s past. This show was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Gould Theater June 23-Sept. 3 (7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, except 6 p.m. July 4). Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go

Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers

season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. June 24. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theatre will present patriotic-theme magic shows at 7 p.m. June 24-25. Info: montysmagic.com.

– In Oconto, Copper Culture State Park will host the touring Summit Players Theatre in a presentation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7 p.m. June 25. Info: summitplayerstheatre.com. The 75-minute, six-actor adaptation of the play is accompanied by a pre-show workshop. The troupe is on a tour of 23 Wisconsin State Parks.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 25. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will start preview performances of Karen Zacarias’ “The Book Club Play” at 7:30 p.m. June 26. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Opening night is June 30 for a run to July 24. Snapshot: When a world-famous documentarian makes a book club the subject of his next film, the wine starts to flow and it’s not just the books that get discussed. When the conversation strays from the literary to the personal, six young professionals learn it is best not to judge a book, or a person, by its cover.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” starting June 29 at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Schedule for opening week: June 29-July 2 weekdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. The regular run: July 5-Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Wabeno, Wabeno Area Players of Oconto and Forest counties will present the Dan Goggin musical “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree” at 7 p.m. June 30-July 2; 2 p.m. July 3; 7 p.m. July 7-9; and 2 p.m. July 10 in Nancy Volk Auditorium of Wabeno High School. Info: wabenoareaplayers.com. The show is part of the “Nunsense” series. In it, Sister Mary Amnesia is on a national tour for her newly released album.

ENDING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Isadoora Theatre Company will present its final performances of Nick Payne’s “Constellations” (my review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-review-couple-captures-constellations/) at 7:30 p.m. June 22-23 and 3 p.m. June 24 at Inside/Out Theatre of Margaret Lockwood Gallery, 7 S. 2nd Ave. Info: (920) 495-5940. The play follows the romantic relationship of Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a physicist. Marianne is drawn to cosmology, quantum mechanics, string theory and the belief that there are multiple universes that pull people’s lives in various directions. This is reflected in the play’s structure as brief scenes are repeated, often with different outcomes.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present its final performances of Ted Swindley’s “Always… Patsy Cline” at 7 p.m. June 23-24. Info: wrtt.org. The excellent local production is returning for a fifth run. Featured are Molly Brown as Patsy Cline, Debbie Martin as Patsy Cline’s No. 1 fan and local musicians as the Bodacious Bobcats Band. Directing is Maggie Brown – Molly Brown’s mother. From my review of the 2021 production: The story is from real life: Louise Seger has been following Patsy Cline and her hits through the mid-1950s to now, May 29, 1961. Louise is telling the story. Patsy has come to Houston by herself on tour. At the venue, Louise strikes up a friendship with Patsy. Patsy ends up at Louise’s house for late-night bacon and eggs and sharing of secrets. The friendship lasts beyond the night. Showcased are 27 songs of Patsy Cline that are built around that story. A plus is the music of varied county styles is live, provided onstage by six musicians and three background vocalists. Patsy is seen appearing at the Grand Ole Opry, on TV and the Esquire Ballroom in Houston, plus other places. Importantly, the show has Patsy as a clothes horse. Molly Brown comes out in a series of gowns and dress wear and flashy outfits (and a robe at Louise’s house) as Patsy would wear in a concert. The production is something of a ’50s-’60s fashion show. Molly Brown moves comfortably in the Patsy Cline vocal range. There’s a fullness, the lilt, the timbre, the technique, the tricks. Some songs come off better than others, but the flavor of most of the songs is there. Debbie Martin soars as fantastic fan Louise. Debbie Martin is a live wire as she kids in character – and with the audience, ad libbing some bits. She has a Southern accent from having lived in West Virginia, which is perfect for her character. She’s energetic, limber, radiantly expressive, spontaneous and eager. Her Louise Seger is as good as you could ask for in a production of “Always… Patsy Cline.”

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present its final performances of the Larry Shue comedy “The Foreigner” (my review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-review-the-foreigner-cast-crackles/) in The Nancy Byng Community Theater at 7 p.m. June 23-25 and 1 p.m. June 26. Info: abramstheater.com. According to the website: The story takes place in a fishing lodge in rural Tilghman County, Georgia, where two Englishmen arrive as guests. When people at the lodge try to talk to Charlie, however, he remains silent and claims to not understand English. Taking the explanation that he’s a non-English speaker as fact, the lodge’s guests quickly begin revealing their secrets, and Charlie soon discovers scandals amongst some of the residents of the lodge, along with a few other hilarious escapades. Larry Shue’s play premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and went on to wide popularity, as did his “The Nerd.” Directing is Comedy/City improv actor/director/writer Mike Eserkaln, assisted by Maggie Dernehl. The cast: Bobby Buffington, Will Knaapen, Tyler Otto, Kael Pierquet, Travis Rysewyk, Allison Schoel and Carolyn Silverberg.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present its final performance of its “TAP Cabaret” offering of “An Evening of Stephen Sondheim” at 7:30 p.m. June 25 at the SWY Gallery, 231 N. 3rd Ave, next door to the theater. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. This performance was added because of the popularity of the two earlier performances. According to the website: The production is a celebration of the brilliant work of composer/lyricist Sondheim, who died in November. Sondheim is often credited with “reinventing the American musical.” Sharing songs from musicals such as “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Sunday in the Park with George” are be vocalists Claire Morkin, Kay Stiefel, Joseph Lustig and Ryan Cappleman, who doubles as vocalist and musical director. Ahead in the series is “A Tribute to Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its final performances of the Frank Hermans/Pat Hibbart comedy with music “Baxters – Where Everybody Knows Your Name” (my review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/gerds-review-baxters-where-everybody-knows-your-name/) at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. June 23-24 and 1 and 7:30 p.m. June 25. Info: meyertheatre.org. The show is a takeoff on a real place that operated in the 1980s at the corner of Dousman Street and Broadway in Green Bay. According to a press release: Mr. Broberg manages the establishment with the assistance of the cooks, Pat and Tom. Waitresses Amy, Lisa and Sarah keep customers happy with their innovative “team serving” strategy. With this crew of characters, Baxters is definitely the place to be in the 1980s. The restaurant features new dishes never seen in Wisconsin, like cheese and bacon skins, zucchini sticks and even margaritas. Are they original recipes or rip-offs of another establishment… perhaps TGI Fridays? Like everything else in the world, the best ideas are the ones that are stolen. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right? It may only be a matter of time until Baxters is called out for corporate espionage. One fateful evening, Paul and Kasey Friday enter the doors of Baxters. The couple snoops in undercover, posing as customers, to research Baxters. Where are they from, what do they want, and when will their cover be blown? In the cast are Frank Hermans, Pat Hibbard, Tom Verbrick, Paul Evansen, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Hibbard and Kasey Schumacher. The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass) and Tony Pilz (keyboards). Songs “Where Everybody Knows Your Name (Cheers Theme),” “No Time,” “You Really Got Me,” “Call Me,” “It’s a Heartache,” “Jack & Diane” and a “Lady” medley.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the Christopher Durang comedy-drama “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (my review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/gerds-review-vanya-and-sonia-and-masha-and-spike/) at 7:30 p.m. June 23-25. Info: forstinn.org. The play takes crazy elements from Anton Chekhov, pours them into a blender and mixes them up for a comic and occasionally touching result. Durang covers a landscape of themes that include family, fame, sexuality, parental caregiving, technology, the environment, values and mythology. Everything turns around a household in Bucks County (an artsy place), Pennsylvania. Three siblings were named for characters created by Chekhov by scholarly parents who were into community theater. Vanya and Sonia cared for their parents to the end, including their father being embattled by Alzheimer’s. Masha was off being “a world-class actress and movie star” to others and a highly embossed, oversexed, selfish egotist to her siblings. In the mix are a soothsayer, an innocent neighbor and Spike, Masha’s latest amore, an earthy personality. Directed by Cathy Delaine, the production features Dan Sallinen as Vanya, Vicki Svacina as Masha, Blane Rezach as Spike,

Deb Oettinger as Sonia, Katie Baumgartner as Nina and Stephanie Miller as Cassandra. Music is provided in the pub during the hour before the performance by the duo Meet the Seavers.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will continue its presentation of N. Richard Nash’s “The Rainmaker” (my review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-review-the-rainmaker-old-is-new-again/) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden to July 3 – Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m.; except for Sunday, July 3, at 2 p.m. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to a news release: A road trip Nash took through the American west and a real-life rainmaker inspired him to write the story. During the hard years of a drought, the Curry family finds its cattle ranch on the verge of failure. Hardworking and plain, Lizzie is the only woman in a family of men who are trying to find her husband. New horizons open up for Lizzie when a charismatic traveler, Starbuck, promises to save the drought-stricken farm by summoning rain from the skies. The smooth-talking Starbuck turns his magic onto the clouds, Lizzie and the entire Curry family. Peninsula Players Theatre veteran Sean Fortunato returns to the theater as the passionate and self-confident dreamer, Starbuck, while newcomer Ayanna Bria Bakari portrays the strong, yet insecure, Lizzie. Also making Peninsula Players Theatre debuts are Sean Blake as H.C., Lizzie’s wise and loving father; Kai A. Ealy and Xavier Edward King, who portray her two very contrasting brothers, Noah and Jim. Ryan Hallahan, another newcomer, is File, the local deputy who is secretly smitten with Lizzie. The theater’s veteran performer, Greg Vinkler, rounds out the cast as the introspective sheriff. The cast is under the direction of Linda Fortunato, Peninsula Players Theatre’s artistic director.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst

and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Kingston Trio: Keep The Music Playing Tour” at 7 p.m. June 22. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Rod Scheur and Friends in “Diamonds in the Rough: John Prine Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Preservation Hall Jazz Band at 8 p.m. June 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Okee Dokee Brothers at 6 p.m. June 23. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host N.E.W. Piano Guys as part of the garden’s Concert Series at 6 p.m. June 23. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “The Kingston Trio: Keep The Music Playing Tour” at 7 p.m. June 23. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Percussion & Steel Band series concert, “Opening Night: Pop Goes Percussion!” at 7 p.m. June 23 in the Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “English Connections” at 7 p.m. June 23 at Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Quartet No. 1, (‘Calvary’)” (1956) by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, “Phantasy Quintet (1912)” by Ralph Vaughn Williams and “Quintet in C Minor, Opus 86” by Charles Villiers Stanford.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Percussion & Steel Band series concert, “Percussion: Elegant and Exotic” at 7 p.m. June 24 in the Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its Griffon String Quartet at 7 p.m. June 24 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Quartet No. 8 in C Minor” by Dmitri Shostakovich and “Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Opus 13” by Felix Mendelssohn.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Kingston Trio: Keep The Music Playing Tour” at 7 p.m. June 24. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will open its Mill Street Live Music Series 2022 at 7:30 p.m. June 24 in the center. Info: plymoutharts.org. Local performers are featured in the seven-week series.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Percussion & Steel Band series concert, “Pop Goes Percussion” at 3 p.m. June 25 in the Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its Griffon String Quartet at 7 p.m. June 25 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Quartet No. 8 in C Minor” by Dmitri Shostakovich and “Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Opus 13” by Felix Mendelssohn.

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will present pianist Diana Shapiro in “Our Town: By George!” at 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. The concert features the music of George Gershwin. Music historian Jim Miller will provide an informance at 7:05 p.m. in the theater.

– In Oshkosh, The Grant Oshkosh will host “The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston” at 7:30 p.m. June 25. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will host Maxwell Street Klezmer Band of Chicago featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman with dinner at 3 p.m. and music at 4 p.m. June 26 at Riverside Ballroom. Info: bccivicmusic.com.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present its Griffon String Quartet at 3 p.m. June 26 at Sister Bay Moravian Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Quartet No. 8 in C Minor” by Dmitri Shostakovich and “Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Opus 13” by Felix Mendelssohn.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Charley Crockett with special guest Vincent Neil Emerson at 8 p.m. June 29. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host an Open Mic Night at 5 p.m. June 30. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its Griffon String Quartet at 7 p.m. June 30 at Carol and Donald Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Quartet No. 8 in C Minor” by Dmitri Shostakovich and “Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Opus 13” by Felix Mendelssohn.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Percussion & Steel Band series concert, “Percussion: Playful and Pretty” at 7 p.m. June 30 in the Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.