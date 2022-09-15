GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,710 public productions and at least 7,661 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Oshkosh, Vintage Theatre will take on William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. Sept. 15-17 in First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St. Info: vintagetheatre.net. Director Christy Dubey says, “This legendary play leads us through a rabbit hole of multiple cultural legends and lores of the fairies and hobgoblins. It challenges the boundaries of ancient laws against women’s rights where women were property.” Magic and mayhem abound when two sets of lovers and a ragtag team of actors escape into the Forest of Athens. Like many of Shakespeare’s best comedies, the play includes mistaken identities, slapstick physicality and a happy ending. The characters and cast: Theseus (Paul Vanden Boogard), Hippolyta (Marisa Darcourt), Egeus (L. Douglas Bord-Pire), Hermia (Abbie Dench), Demetrius (Michael J. Laskowski), Helena (Jennifer Leahy), Lysander (Jordan Whitrock), Lord Oberon (John Dicks), Queen Titania (Madysen Schmidt), Puck (Lean Demski), Bottom (Mark Goldmeyer), Peter Quince (John Zhang), Flute/Fairy (Breanna Paulson), Starveling/Fairy (Jessica Harrison), Snug/Fairy (Kendra Clark), Snout/Fairy (Freddie McVey), Other Fairies (Alli Karas, Elliot Richards, Travis Dubey, Galileo Demski). Michael J. Laskowski, artistic director of Vintage Theatre, says: “We are setting the show in a ‘netherworld’ setting of steampunk. So it is in an undefined setting where the past meets the future. And with that, we are encouraging audience members to dress up in steampunk attire. Before the play begins, actors who are playing the fairies will be mingling with the audience in the house to hopefully get an immersive sense of the event. We chose ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ because of its large cast and the array of strong female characters such as Hippolyta, Queen Titania, Hermia and Helena. Like many theaters, we are still bouncing back from the pandemic, and we knew this play would draw in a large pool of actors and therefore a larger audience base. I truly believe that Shakespeare is more popular than ever because audiences are beginning to understand that in its original time Shakespeare was seen and enjoyed by everyone – from beggars and prostitutes to Queen Elizabeth I herself. Therefore the stereotype that Shakespeare is only meant for certain audiences is beginning to fade. Vintage Theatre is especially proud of this production because of the variety of actors we have from so many different communities and walks of life. This production is made up of people who are LGBTQ, Asian-American, Native American and a little person.”

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 23; and 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Snapshot: Ken and his wife, Chris, head to a 10-year anniversary party for Ken’s best friend, Charlie, and his wife, Myra, only to discover Charlie is in the bedroom passed out with a bullet hole in his ear. Myra is missing. It looks to be an attempted suicide or possible attempted murder. Either way, it does not look good for Charlie’s career as sheriff. But Ken and Chris do not know the whole story. Not wanting to jump to conclusions, they try to get an answer from Charlie. And then another gunshot goes off as other guests start arriving. Ken and Chris decide to cover for Charlie and Myra by starting small rumors. Being a Neil Simon farce, the rumors get out of hand. Directing the production is Craig Berken, with Kathy Berken as assistant director. The cast consists of Jodi Angeli, Judd Gehl, Madelyn Glosny, Connor Heimerman, Nichole Hood, Josiah Kaliq, Lynn Lunney, Martin Prevost, Lisa Reedy and Randy Vogels. “Rumors” premiered in 1988 and ran on Broadway for 535 performances. The legendary Neil Simon is credited as playwright or contributing writer for 49 Broadway plays.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host comedian Kevin James (CBS-TV’s “The King of Queens”) at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Green Bay, Wautoma and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “The Manitowoc Munsters,” starting this week. Performances: + Green Bay: Meyer Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, Oct. 1; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: meyertheatre.org. + Wautoma: McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center – 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: mccombbruchspac.com. + Manitowoc: Capitol Civic Centre – 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Info: cccshows.org. According to a press release: Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, Frank’s Munsters are from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? Answers are in the show. In the cast are Frank Hermans (Herman), Pat Hibbard (Grandpa), Tom Verbrick (Eddie Munster), Paul Evansen (Fuller Brush salesman), Amy Riemer (Lily Munster), Lisa Borley (Marilyn Munster) and Michelle Oren (Ana Munster). The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums). Assisting are Ross Loining on lights and Kelly Klaus on sound. Songs include “Holly Holy” (Neil Diamond), “Along Comes Mary” (The Association), “A Sign of the Times” (Petula Clark), “Come See About Me” (The Supremes), “Monster Mash” (Bobby Pickett), “Evil Ways” (Santana), “Spooky” and “At Last” (Etta James).

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Shari Lewis Legacy Show starring Mallory Lewis & Lamb Chop” at part of the 2022-2023 Family Series at 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Brillion, Kiel Performing Arts Center will host Milwaukee-based Comedy/Sportz improvisational troupe in an all-ages show at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: showtix4u.com/event-details/59207.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Kinetic Arts Festival will return to Björklunden Sept 19-22. Info: doorkinetic.com. According to a newsletter to patrons: In its sixth year, the event provides a diverse array of national and local artists from different arts disciplines an opportunity to develop new work in an inspiring atmosphere. Each night, audiences can partake of cocktails, short films and works in development. Film submissions have come from 15 countries, and a select handful of these will be presented over the four nights as part of the programming.

The schedule:

Sept. 19 7-9 p.m. – Welcome, Cocktails, Morgan Middleton Aria, Short Films

Sept. 20 4 p.m. Voguing Workshop

7-?p.m. – Short Film, DKAF Koﬀeehouse: Comedy, Music, Dance

Sept. 21 7-9 p.m. – Red Carpet, Cocktails & Reading: “The Patient” by Brian James Polak

Sept. 22 3 p.m. – Reading: “The Prisoner of Zenda” by Dan Klarer and Ryan Schabach

4 p.m. – The Art of the Cocktail with Robert Simonson

Robert Simonson is one of America’s foremost writers about cocktails and spirits, and is the author of a half dozen books on the subject, including “The Old-Fashioned,” “A Proper Drink” and “3-Ingredient Cocktails.”

7 p.m. – Cocktails, Reading: “Crescendo” by Morgan Middleton

Morgan Middleton, an emerging classical vocalist and writer, will be developing her original television series, “Crescendo,” about a struggling opera company at a financial and existential crossroads.

8 p.m. – The Seldoms perform “Superbloom” with visual artist Jackie Kazarian

The Seldoms is a nationally touring dance company from Chicago that creates bold, intellectually adventurous, multimedia performance and has created a series of increasingly ambitious environmentally themed works. “Superbloom” will draw on the book, “The Practice of the Wild” by deep ecologist Gary Snyder, which speaks about sustainability, the commons, and wildness. “The DKAF residency, situated along Lake Michigan with immediate access to lush and wild terrain, promises to be an inspiring, productive work time – a rare opportunity to undertake and direct embodied research in/near the outdoors – along trails, on hillsides, under trees. “Superbloom” is live performance that presents an eco-futurist dreamscape, an alternate vision, a revitalized commons. Through dance, elaborate video animation, activation of dynamic tapestry, and fantastical costume and makeup, the work aims for splendor and spectacle as both a mirror of the sublime beauty of the natural world and an antidote to grief felt in the Anthropocene epoch.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay in three performances of the music and comedy show “God Bless the USA.” Info: daddydproductions.com. Schedule: Sept. 21, 22, 25 dinner at 6 p.m. show at 7, with addition matinee Sept. 22 with meal at noon and show at 1 p.m. The show is billed as a “mix of songs from the land of the free and the home of the brave” with “patriotic anthems, songs of faith, good clean comedy and a touch of country. The cast: Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Alicia Michelle, Steve Seitz, Ryan Sette, Tony Pesavanto, Emily Sculliuffo and Kevin Van Ess and his Talk of the Town horns.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac will present the musical “Footloose” at Goodrich Little Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: fdlct.com. According to the website: The show is an adaptation of the hit film from 1984. Collaborating: Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie (book), Tom Snow (music) and Dean Pitchford (lyrics). Snapshot: When big-city kid Ren McCormack has to move to the tiny farming town of Bomont, he is appalled to learn about a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Determined to rock the boat, Ren and his new friends team up to change their town forever. Directed by Nancy Irizarry, with Jen Bautz as music director. Included in the cast in speaking roles are Elise Clarenbach, Victoria Dietenberger, Bill Fischer, Deborah Fischer, James Greicar, JoAnn Gross, Korinne Hejhal, Julie Husnick, Olivia Lavrenz, Joseph Reddecker, Gavin Rose, Tony Secord and Annabelle Seel.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Oshkosh Community Players in its presentation of Lisa Rowe’s “Psych” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. From the website: Edward Baxter was a successful psychiatrist beloved by his patients until he was framed for murder. He’s now on the run with a false identity and a suspicious new wife. The cast includes Zach Caldwell, Josiah Dempsey, Brad Esquivel, Ellen Magnin, Molly Schlaak and Zach Caldwell.

ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present its final performances of the 1980s-driven musical “Xanadu” (my review) in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The musical follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. Problem: Sonny is mortal, and the love-struck Kira is not – and thus her love is forbidden. Kira’s jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. The comical roller skating, musical adventure is about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you. The show features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Songs include “Magic,” “All Over the World,” “Suddenly,” “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Xanadu.” (Think of Olivia Newton-John and Electric Light Orchestra with the score). The show is based on the Universal Pictures’ cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly. The 1980 movie was inspired by the 1947 film “Down to Earth” starring Rita Hayworth. The title refers to Xanadu, the site of the Mongolian emperor Kublai Kahn’s summer palace. The musical opened on Broadway in 2007 and ran for more than 500 performances.

RETURNING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Bruce Graham’s “Stella and Lou” (my review) in The Forst Inn Pub with preshow music from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and the play at 2 p.m. Sundays Sept. 18, Oct. 9 and 23 and Nov. 6. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: “On a quiet night at Lou’s Bar, two kindred spirits seek solace as they navigate changing times and relationships past. From the author of ‘The Outgoing Tide’ comes an intimate exploration of friendship, forgiveness and the longing for companionship that grows with the passage of time.” From my review of a previous production in the region: The story is Lou runs a bar by his name in South Philadelphia, and it has been a trying day for the widower. Stella arrives as the final customer at 11 p.m. on a hot summer night. Stella is a regular but not a barfly. She is a registered nurse. Works in an emergency room. In Philly, she’s seen it all. On the bar is a jar. “Help Bury Reilly” is scrawled on the jar. Turns out Reilly is another character in the play. As the audience arrives, popular music is heard on the juke box. The time is the present. Along the way, the music takes on meaning. The music a subtle impression left in the audience’s mind, like Reilly’s jar. Lou is going about his business of cleaning up to finish the day when Stella arrives. Stella is freshly back from visiting her daughter and a grandchild in Florida. Stella doesn’t take to her son, who lives in Philadelphia and is a clone of her crumb-bum ex-husband. So – Lou is single, and Stella is single… and off the audience goes into a story of possibilities about two single people a bit down the road in life. Every few minutes, a surprise turns up. Or some new twist. Or a discovery about Lou or Stella, present or past. Just when you think you know Lou or Stella, you don’t quite. And then another layer is painted onto/into their character.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” in Gould Theater to Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, with no performances Oct. 24-25. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it exploresthe beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the musical “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; 4 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2. Info: forstinn.org. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The story revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. Directing is Lisa Heili, with David Bowman as music director. The cast and characters: Sophia Bartels (Sally Bowles), David Bouffard (Herr Schultz), Jessica Marie Green (Emcee), Jessica Iannitello (Rosie), Phillip Jindra (Clifford Bradshaw), Tessa Komorowski Jindra (Fraulein Kost), Brad Leonhardt (Ernst Ludwig), Logan Lopez (Bobby), Shannon Paige (Lulu), Melissa McDonald (Fraulein Schneider), Katie Shimulunas (Fritzie), Brittieny Simmer (Victor) and Emily Tyeptanar (Helga). The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany. The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the musical “Murder for Two” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden to Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays, except for 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 16. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to the website: The show was created by Kellen Blair (book and lyrics) and Joe Kinosian (book and music). Directed by Melanie Keller, the comical, mile-a-minute whodunit features two actors (David Corlew and Kirsten Salpini), 13 characters and one piano. Officer Marcus Moscowitz seizes his moment when famous novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered at his own birthday party, and all the detectives are out of town. Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills by interviewing the extravagant and outlandish suspects in an attempt to solve the crime before the real detectives arrive. The 90-minute musical is an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host “British Rock Royalty” as the annual Cassandra Voss Center Celebration Concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu.tickets. The concert features the music of Pink Floyd, The Who, Queen and Led Zeppelin performed live in a two-hour production. The event is in the memory of St. Norbert student Cassandra Jane Voss, who died in a car crash in May 2007.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its final performances of “Northwoods Nightcap: Happy Hour Edition” as its third and final fall concert series presentation at 4 p.m. Sept. 15-16 in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. Info: northernskytheater.com. Doc Heide will team with playwright/actor/singer Lee Becker. The two will emcee and perform in the format they created in the mid-2000s for the Peninsula State Park stage. Their concerts which will feature humor and plenty of original music. Included will be “Into the Moocherverse,” featuring multiple Ernie the Moochers from “Guys on Ice.” Heide and Becker will welcome a variety of special guests, including Dan Klarer and Matt Zembrowski.

– In Egg Harbor, Memphis musician Eric Lewis will perform with Griffon String Quartet and vocalist Gail Bliss at 7 p.m. Sept. 15-16 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: (920) 629-4877. Lewis will perform solo and in selections from his upcoming CD project with the quartet. The concert will be repeated at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Trueblood Performing Arts Center on Washington Island. Info: (920) 847-2528.

– In Egg Harbor, Door Community Auditorium will host Canadian Brass at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 (along with a matinee for students. Info: dcauditorium.org. One of the founding members of the famed international quintet is Rhinelander native Charles Daellenbach, who plays tuba and weaves in the humor part of the classical music entertainment.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Jimmie Allen with Neon Union at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “American Idol” season 10 finalist Haley Reinhart at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Luke Combs Middle of Somewhere Tour” with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade at 7 p.m. Sept. 16-17. Info: reschcomplex.com

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Babyface Ray and Friends at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its SNC Day Concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Also, a full look at the overall SNC Day is in ETCETERA below.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host The Lawrence University Jazz Faculty Quintet at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in Juniper Hall as part of its Fall Concert Series. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Brulé, a showy Native American rock presentation, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “American Idol” season 10 finalist Haley Reinhart at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music Ltd. will host the Pro Arte Quartet at 3 p.m. Sept. 18 in Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. The Pro Arte Quartet is believed to be the world’s oldest continuously performing string quartet and the first quartet anywhere to enjoy a university ensemble-in-residence status. The program includes Felix Mendelssohn’s “Unfinished String Quartet, Opus 81,” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet in G Major, Opus 18, No. 2” and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quintet in G Minor, K. 516.” The quartet is made up of violinists David Perry and Suzanne Beia, violist Sally Chisholm and violincellist Parry Karp. Joining the ensemble for the Mozart quintet is Allyson Fleck, violist and Midsummer’s Music executive director and assistant artistic director Allyson Fleck.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Highly Suspect with Artikal Sound System at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host In Flames with Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band as it opens its 41st season at 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. Admission is free with donations welcome. According to a press release: A concert chock full of audience favorites from stage and screen highlights the first of the 2022-23 eight-concert season. Note: The concert is being performed on a Tuesday rather than the traditional Monday. The concert theme is “We Believe in Magic,” highlighting the magic created on stage and screen by actors, writers, directors and special effects, says director Mike Ajango. “I came up with the ‘We Believe…’ season theme partly because of the negativity surrounding us every day in the media. Our everyday life in the USA is actually pretty good – in fact, wonderfully good, when you really look at it. So to counter some of the negativity, I want a positive spin this season.” The band’s mission of “Music for a Lifetime” also happens with the support of concert sponsorships, program advertising and annual donors who are recognized in each program. Paul Oleksy is associate director. Narrator for the concert is Bruce Deadman. The concert opens with the music of renowned composer John Williams. “Soaring with John Williams” features the movie “Superman,” the “Superman March: Cadillac of the Skies” and the main theme from “Star Wars.” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” will feature all of the musical’s greatest hits, “Think of Me,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “All I Ask of You,” “The Point of No Return” and “The Music of the Night.” The longest-running Broadway show of all time will close after what will be 35 years in New York in 2023. The 1987 Tony Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods,” with a story woven with Brothers Grimm fairy tales, is currently featured in a Broadway revival in New York. “Children Will Listen” is the beautiful ballad that is most familiar to music lovers, and the AVB Community Band medley will also include “Last Midnight,” “No One is Alone,” “Giants in the Sky” and “Into the Woods.” The rousing medley “Broadway Center Stage” features music from “Guys and Dolls,” “Cabaret” and “Mame.” The second half of the concert begins with “Marching Down Broadway,” featuring “Consider Yourself” from the musical “Oliver;” “Seventy Six Trombones” from “The Music Man” which is currently on Broadway; and “Hey, Look Me Over” from “Wildcat.” George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” is considered “the first great American opera.” It premiered on Broadway on Oct. 10, 1935, telling the story of the struggles of a segregated African-American community in Charleston, S.C. Selections will include “I Got Plenty O’ Nuttin,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Summertime,” “Crab Man” and “Bess, You is My Woman Now.” “Bright Lights on Broadway” features “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from “Gypsy” and “Comedy Tonight” from “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” The evening’s finale is “Hollywood Milestone” with memorable themes from the movies “Forrest Gump,” “Jaws,” “Love Story,” “Back to the Future,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Star Trek,” “Jurassic Park,” “Apollo 13” and “E.T.” Formerly known as the Allouez Village Band, the AVB Community Band rebranded in 2021-2022 as the “All Volunteer Band” (AVB) to better reflect its membership from numerous communities in the area. One project of the organization is to accept used musical instruments that can be repaired for use by area schoolchildren.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host “Zach Williams Fall ’22 Tour” with special guest Ben Fuller for music and ministry at 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Door Community Auditorium will host Gordon Lightfoot with Jake Wildhorn at 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Paul Spencer Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Info: weillcenter.com.

ETCETRA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College invites community to its 13th annual SNC Day Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: snc.edu/sncday. Admission is free. According to a press release: SNC Day provides area residents the opportunity to visit campus and learn more about what the college has to offer. The event will feature two stages of musical entertainment, boat rides on the Fox River provided by the riverboat River Tyme, Segway tours, children’s activities, an SNC Day mile run, faculty lectures and many food options, including several local food-truck favorites. Saturday evening, the college’s music department will host its fall music concert. The F.K. Bemis International Center on campus will host global-themed activities. An art market will feature the works of local and regional artists. The college has invited Wrightstown Community School District physics and engineering students to offer fun robotics and computer programming demos. The students will explore VEX and Lego Mindstorm robots and use computer simulations to make participants better at throwing water balloons at “targets.” On the Mulva Library patio will be painting with Urban Cultural Arts (a local, black-owned, non-profit organization). Urban Cultural Arts will provide St. Norbert inspired pre-sketch painting canvases and paint supplies. (Rain site is inside the Mulva Library on the first floor.) An art market will feature local and regional artists. Visitors can enjoy the display or find something special to take home. Specific events and times:

Gazebo Stage on the Fox River:

10:30 a.m.-noon – Bazooka Joe

12:30-2:30 p.m. – Boys Meet World

2:30-4 p.m. ­ – Nashville Pipeline

Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, Walter Theater:

Noon-2 p.m. – Knights on Broadway

Elsewhere on campus throughout the day:

Boat rides on the River Tyme riverboat

Segway tours of campus and the surrounding area (nominal charge)

Carnival games

West De Pere High School bands

Art market featuring local and regional artists

Crew demonstration

SNC Day mile run at Schneider Stadium

Things for the kids, including inflatables, face-painting, a balloon artist, a climbing wall and activities sponsored by SNC’s teacher education department.

Information about St. Norbert’s undergraduate and graduate programs, campus tours are available.

Food marketplace with 13 options, including several local food-truck favorites and a variety of beverages.

Health and wellness resources and activities: yoga, and smoothie samples.