GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions’ latest comedy musical, “WOMA Algoma: You’ve Struck Gold,” will start its four-week, two-theater run next week at the Meyer Theatre.

Performances in Green Bay are at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 7-9, 14-16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 21; 7:30 p.m. April 22; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 23. Info: meyertheatre.org.

A performance in Manitowoc at Capitol Civic Centre is at 7:30 p.m. April 13. Info: cccshows.org.

As with most Frank’s shows, this one is filled with local references.

The story, according to a press release: Running a radio station was the dream of Dale Eggert – and for three years, the dream was a reality. Dale’s time as the owner of the WOMA radio station has come to an end as Ray Wheeler has purchased the station, and Dale feels he has a higher calling to pursue work in ministry. What will happen to the loveable yet, slightly oddball crew of DJs and radio employees?

Sally, the radio station sales manager, is concerned about how her clients will react to management changes.

Radio personalities Sarah Martini, Tim Wentworth and Tom Wagner make the best of the final days under Dale’s leadership by streaming live from Shanty Days.

WOMA receptionist, Sandy, takes one last chance at convincing Dale she could be more than just his receptionist.

What does the future hold for WOMA and its employees?

The show Friday, April 1, includes a benefit for Faith United Methodist Church of Brillion. The main character in “WOMA Algoma: You’ve Struck Gold,” Dale Eggert – portrayed by Frank Hermans – is the pastor at Faith United.

The cast: Frank (DJ and radio station owner, Dale Eggert) Tom Verbrick (Tim Wentworth, news reporter), Sarah Galati (Sarah Martini, DJ), Amy Riemer (Sandy, radio station receptionist), Lisa Borley (Sally, radio station sales manager) Pat Hibbard (Tom Wagner, morning drive radio host).

Band: Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums), supported by Ross Loining (lights) and Kelly Klaus (sound).

Songs cover a few eras. Included are “Old Time Rock & Roll” (Bob Seger), “Hard Headed Woman” (Elvis Presley), “The Closer I Get to You” (Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway), “Last Train to Clarksville” (The Monkees), “Shame” (Evelyn “Champagne” King) and “Nobody Does It Better” (Carly Simon).