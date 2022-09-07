The new musical “Sunflowered” will be brought to Northern Sky Theater audiences by these women, gathered for a rehearsal. (Northern Sky Theater)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present 49 performances of its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” starting Friday, Sept. 9, in Gould Theater, 9058 Door County Road A. Info: northernskytheater.com.

According to the website:

Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 followed by a weekly schedule of 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, with no performances Oct. 24-25.

The creators are Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics).

Snapshot: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece bursts with humor and song, joyously exploring the beauty and love found in family and deep friendships.

Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Credits include, Chicago: “As You Like It” (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), “She the People” (The Second City). Regional: Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, Next Act Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, Theatre LILA, Forward Theatre, First Stage, Black Arts Milwaukee, Children’s Theatre Madison. Film: “The Thing About Harry” (Freeform). Television: “Chicago PD.” Education: BFA in Theatre, Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Workshops of her original work include “Children of the Wise,” “Aliyah and The Princess Jasmine Barbie,” “SHINING,” “One Googol and One.” She was a semi-finalist for the 2020 Bay Area Playwrights Festival. As an actor, Peerzada has performed with Marin Theatre Co., Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Illinois Shakespeare, Utah Shakespeare, Steppenwolf Theatre Co., American Players Theatre and Quantum Theatre. Her on-camera credits include the HBO series “Girls” and the web series “Blank My Life.” Peerzada studied at the Baltimore School for the Arts and went on to receive her BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University.

Alissa Rhode, music director, composer and arranger for “Sunflowered,” has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals. Alissa Rhode, is also the composer of “Dairy Heirs” and a member of ASCAP, Dramatists Guild and Maestra Music. Other credits include Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Door Shakespeare, Third Avenue Playhouse, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, First Stage, Children’s Theater of Madison, and Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua.

Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston.

From the program notes of Lachrisa Grandberry: “‘Sunflowered’ is an exploration of the good times, the bad times, the hard times, the fun times, the adventurous times, the still times, the painful times, and the simple times. When you watch these six women come to the Wisconsin woods, you’ll find yourself rooting for all of them, because you’ll recognize that they are all of us.”