Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
The Big Game
China 2022
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Black History Month
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
L5L
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Disney On Ice Ticket Giveaway 2022
Coronavirus News
Catching COVID-19: Why some people don't get it
Video
Wis. exceeds 5k omicron cases, over 6k new COVID cases
Video
Warren Gerds review: ‘Winter Dreams’ concert in De Pere
How to ‘decontaminate’ and reuse N95 masks
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Burglary in Manitowoc, police offering reward
Video
Keshena man found dead in the woods of Manitowoc Co.
Video
Oneida couple announced as winners of $300+ million Powerball jackpot
Video
Gov. Evers vetoes 4 bills, here's what you need to know
What melts ice the fastest?: Science Course with Ryan Morse
Video
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Republican Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor’s race
Wisconsin appeals court stays ballot drop box restrictions
Who’s running for Neenah Mayor? Three people announce candidacy, gearing up for February primary
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Sports Xtra: Wisconsin Herd look to bounce back after losing 4 straight
Video
Sports Xtra: Freedom's John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season
Video
5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home
Video
Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win
Video
St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM
Video
St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey
Video