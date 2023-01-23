Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

View All Election

Local Sports

Prep Spotlight: Kaukauna wrestling coach Jeff Matczak

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind

Xceptional Athlete: Southern Door’s Drew Daoust

Game of the Week: Ice Bears edge Stars in tight battle

High School Sports 1-20

Kaukauna remains perfect in duals with win over Neenah

More Videos