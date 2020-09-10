5 Critical Questions: State Assembly District 90

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two candidates are vying for the State Assembly District 90 seat – Democrat Kristina Shelton, who beat out incumbent Staush Gruszynski in the August party primary, and Republican Drew Kirsteatter, a lifetime resident of Northeast Wisconsin.

Shelton was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., but now calls Green Bay her home. She currently serves as Program Director at the YWCA Greater Green Bay and also as a member of the Green Bay Public School Board.

Born in the Manitowoc area, Kirsteatter now lives in Green Bay with his wife. They are both students at NWTC and local musicians. Kirsteatter works with a local business.

Both sat down with WFRV Local 5 to answer the 5 Critical Questions on the minds of voters.

QUESTION 1

How is the state handling the COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done, if anything, to improve the situation?

QUESTION 2

School districts throughout the state have different plans for teaching students this fall because of COVID-19 – should the state have a more uniformed approach or should it be up to each school district?

QUESTION 3

There has been a lot of discussion about how elections should be held this year – in-person, absentee, mail-in – what’s your take on that?

QUESTION 4

What about race relations? Following the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, what needs to be done to improve race relations?

QUESTION 5

The condition of roads and bridges seem to always be an issue in Wisconsin and other parts of the country. Are we doing enough to improve our transportation infrastructure and if not, what should be done?

