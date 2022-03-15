OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Voters in Oshkosh will have new rules for the April 5 Spring Election when it comes to using the drop box at City Hall.

According to city officials, voters will not be able to use the drop box at City Hall to return their absentee ballots. The absentee ballots must be returned by other methods in order to be counted for the April 5 Spring Election.

The absentee ballots must be submitted directly by the voter and not someone else, except as explicitly allowed by law. Voters can return their ballot to the following:

The City Clerk’s office on the first floor of City Hall between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Their polling place on Election Day

Send through the United States Mail Those using the mail are advised to allow enough time for the delivery of the ballots to the City Clerk’s office



In-person absentee voting starts on March 22 at the City Clerk’s office and continues until April 1. Voters can verify their polling place online, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 5.