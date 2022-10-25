GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Absentee voting is now going on across the state of Wisconsin ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

There are a few reminders of things to know, if you plan to vote absentee. First and foremost, here in Wisconsin you do not need a reason to vote absentee.

To vote, you can do so at your local clerk’s office to either drop-off your absentee ballot or vote in-person absentee. You can find where to go using the state’s election website.

If you need to update your address, you can do that at your voting site on the day of, or right now at a clerk’s office through Nov. 5. If you want to register to vote, you must provide “proof of residence” documents, which include things like an electric bill within the last three months, bank statements, or even a vehicle registration.

You should also keep your Wisconsin I.D. handy for the whole process.

If you plan to mail your absentee ballot in, election officials suggest you do that by Tuesday, Nov. 1. You can also return them in-person on election day at your local polling place or at your clerk’s office.

The state’s website can answer most questions about absentee voting, including how to find your local clerk, your polling location for election day, and other general information. You can visit that here.