UPDATE: Pres. Trump to visit Janesville, Green Bay visit unaffected

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks about coronavirus testing during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

THURSDAY 10/1/2020 3:02 p.m.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will deliver remarks in Janesville rather than La Crosse, according to his campaign.

According to affiliate WDJT, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat’s office said Thursday afternoon that they have “received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

The change of venue is reportedly due to an issue with the ‘”lease’ with the first venue, which was the La Crosse Regional Airport.”

Pres. Trump will now visit Janesville at 3:30 p.m. before traveling to Green Bay to deliver remarks at 6 p.m.

THURSDAY 10/1/2020 2:14 p.m.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will no longer visit La Crosse on Saturday but will, instead, hold a rally in Janesville.

According to affiliate WDJT, the change of venue is due to an issue with the ‘”lease’ with the first venue, which was the La Crosse Regional Airport.”

UPDATE: Sources familiar with the situation tell @CBS58's @BCullerton the Trump campaign is changing venue in La Crosse because of a non-Covid related issue that had to do with the "lease" with the first venue, which was the La Crosse Regional Airport. — Victor Jacobo (@victorjacobo_) October 1, 2020

Pres. Trump was scheduled to make campaign stops in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday.

WDJT reports Pres. Trump will instead visit Janesville.

Looks like they are moving it to Janesville — Brendan Cullerton (@BCullerton) October 1, 2020

THURSDAY 10/1/2020 1:38 p.m.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Air Force One will no longer be coming to La Crosse, according to the mayor’s office.

According to affiliate WDJT reporter Victor Jacobo, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat’s office says they have “received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

Breaking: La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat's office says they have, "received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse. " — Victor Jacobo (@victorjacobo_) October 1, 2020

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit La Crosse and Green Bay for campaign stops on Saturday, Oct. 3. Both metropolitan areas have been labeled as coronavirus “red zones” by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

According to the Washington Post, the task force has provided Wisconsin recommendations “that call for increasing social distancing in the state ‘to the maximal degree possible.’”

The Washington Post reports that the task force document lists Wisconsin as having the third-highest rate of new cases in the country.

As of Sept. 25, the New York Times reports six Wisconsin metropolitan areas were among the top 20 in the nation seeing the greatest number of new coronavirus cases, relative to their population. Those include not only La Crosse and Green Bay, but the Oshkosh-Neenah area, Appleton, Platteville, and Stevens Point.

