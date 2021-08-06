FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton native Mark Scheffler announces run for State Senate

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new candidate has announced he is running for the Wisconsin State Senate seat.

Appleton resident and business leader Mark Scheffler announced his campaign launch for the 19th Senate District of Wisconsin. “I’m running for Wisconsin Senate because our state needs leaders who understand the connection between sustainable economy, sustainable environment, and a sustainable society,” according to Scheffler’s campaign website.

Scheffler is challenging incumbent State Senator Rodger Roth in the 2022 midterm election.

