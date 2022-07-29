MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 140,000 Wisconsin voters cast their ballots for the state’s Aug. 9 primary before Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the U.S. Senate race Wednesday.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also dropped out this week. Voters may be wondering how to recast their ballots.

First, they should contact their clerk to spoil their old ballot. Then they can vote again, by mail, in-person absentee or at the polls on the day of the primary.

No reason is required to spoil a ballot.