Biden continues to lead over Trump in latest Wisconsin poll

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The latest Marquette Law School Poll found a slight change in presidential candidate preferences or attitudes in the wake of shootings and protests in Kenosha.

According to the poll, Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is favored by 47% of likely voters in Wisconsin while President Donald Trump is supported by 43%. Four percent of likely voters prefer Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen while 7% say they would note for none of these candidates, didn’t know how they would vote, or declined to say.

Last month, before the events in Kenosha, Biden was supported by 49% of likely voters and Trump by 44%, with 6% choosing neither. Jorgensen was not included in the August poll.

When asked about vice-presidential candidates, 15% of respondents were unable to give a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Vice President Mike Pence and 24% were unable to give an opinion of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The latest Marquette Law Poll also found the approval of Black Lives Matter protests barely charged following the events in Kenosha.

Polled Wisconsin voters’ approval of Pres. Trump’s response to protests rose after his visit to Kenosha among Republicans but shifted among other voters. In total, 36% say they approve of Trump’s handling of recent protests.

Governor Tony Evers’ job approval rating has dipped to pre-coronavirus levels after a period of increased approval.

The latest round of polling also shows parents of school-age children have grown more uncomfortable with reopening schools.

While two-thirds of respondents say they would definitely or probably get a vaccine for coronavirus while a third say they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated.

When asked how they would vote on election day, 50% say they will vote in person, 14% say they will vote early in person, and 32% say they will vote absentee by mail.

For the full poll results, visit Marquette Law School’s website.

