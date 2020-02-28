Biden expected to win South Carolina, Bernie close behind

(WFRV) – With Super Tuesday drawing near, Democratic party hopefuls are running out of time to gain support. According to CBS News, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to carry South Carolina during the state’s primary on Saturday.

A new Monmouth poll shows Biden holds a double-digit lead. In Wisconsin, a recent Marquette Law School poll shows that, of registered Wisconsin voters, 23 percent of voters favor Senator Bernie Sanders over all other Democratic candidates. Billionaire and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg was the second most-favored candidate, followed closely by Biden.

According to CBS News, many of the candidates are planning visits to various states. Senator Amy Klobuchar is working her way through Virginia on Friday and Senator Elizabeth Warren made a stop in Texas. Bloomberg was focusing his attention on Tennessee. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will also hit the road again after canceling numerous events due to illness.

On Super Tuesday, 14 states, including American Samoa and Democrats abroad, will hold primary elections with 1,357 delegates at stake.

Sanders has emerged as a front-runner after winning both Nevada and New Hampshire and collecting the greatest number of votes in Iowa. According to a CBS News entrance poll, Sanders was the most popular candidate among Hispanic voters in Nevada.

On Sunday, a CBS News poll released Sunday showed Biden is ahead of Sanders in South Carolina by five points. Biden reportedly held a double-digit lead before voting in other states began.

Following Super Tuesday, Democratic hopefuls will continue to vie for support in the 11th debate on March 15.