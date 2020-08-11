Biden holds small lead over Trump in Green Bay-Appleton area, per latest poll

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a steady lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin. The latest poll also shows Wisconsinites’ responses to COVID-19, Pres. Trump’s job approval, and protests in light of the death of George Floyd.
2020 Presidential Election
MU Law reports that among polled likely voters in Wisconsin, 49% support Biden while 44% support Pres. Trump. In June, Biden led Trump, 50% to 44% and in May, Biden sat at 49% while Trump reached 45%.
The poll found Biden leads in Milwaukee and Madison while Trump leads in the rest of the Milwaukee area. In the Green Bay-Appleton area, likely voters are most closely divided with Biden at 50% and Trump at 45%.
Where will you vote?
Of the polled registered voters, 35% say they will vote by mail while 46% will vote in person on election day and 12% say they’ll vote early in person.
Trump’s job performance
Among polled voters in Wisconsin, 44% approve of Trump’s overall job performance while 54% disapprove. In June, 45% approved while 51% disapproved.
When asked specifically about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, 40% say they approve while 58% disapprove – that’s down from June when 44% approved and 52% disapproved. Over half of those polled approve of Trump’s handling of the economy while 46% disapprove.
Concerns about COVID-19
Since June, the percentage of those worried about personal risk from COVID-19 has gone up. In this latest round of polling, 27% say they are very worried about COVID-19 while 36% say they are worried – up from 19% and 36% in June, respectively.
When asked if masks should be required in all public places, MU Law reports 69% of respondents say they agree while 29% disagree. Among Democrats, MU Law says 93% say yes while 5% say no. Among Republicans, 43% say yes, 54% say no. Among independents, 71% say yes, 29% say no.
In the Green Bay – Appleton area, 73% say masks should be required in public spaces while 26% say no. Across the remainder of the state, MU Law reports 60% say yes while 37% say no.
Should schools and businesses reopen and stay open?
According to the MU Law poll, 45% of those participating say they are comfortable with students returning to school in-person in fall while 48% say no. Among those with school-age children at home, 53% say they are comfortable with students returning to school in-person while 45% say they are uncomfortable.
In the Green Bay – Appleton area, 41% say they are comfortable with the return to school while 52% say they are uncomfortable.
When asked if schools and businesses should stay open even if COVID-19 cases increase, 40% say yes and 54% say no. Among those with school-aged children, 44% say yes, 51% say no.
Response to George Floyd protests and calls for defunding the police
Among those polled, 48% say they approve of the mass protests, down from 61% in June. Just under half of those polled in August say the protests have been mostly peaceful and 41% say they have been mostly violent.
Just under half of those polled, MU Law reports, have a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement while 37% have unfavorable views.
When asked about their views of the police, 76% of polled voters reported favorable views while 13% reported unfavorable views. Just less than 80% of those polled say they disagree with defunding the police.
For more results from the MU Law Poll, click here.
