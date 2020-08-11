FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Biden holds small lead over Trump in Green Bay-Appleton area, per latest poll

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a steady lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin. The latest poll also shows Wisconsinites’ responses to COVID-19, Pres. Trump’s job approval, and protests in light of the death of George Floyd.

2020 Presidential Election

MU Law reports that among polled likely voters in Wisconsin, 49% support Biden while 44% support Pres. Trump. In June, Biden led Trump, 50% to 44% and in May, Biden sat at 49% while Trump reached 45%.

The poll found Biden leads in Milwaukee and Madison while Trump leads in the rest of the Milwaukee area. In the Green Bay-Appleton area, likely voters are most closely divided with Biden at 50% and Trump at 45%.

Where will you vote?

Of the polled registered voters, 35% say they will vote by mail while 46% will vote in person on election day and 12% say they’ll vote early in person.

Trump’s job performance

Among polled voters in Wisconsin, 44% approve of Trump’s overall job performance while 54% disapprove. In June, 45% approved while 51% disapproved.

When asked specifically about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, 40% say they approve while 58% disapprove – that’s down from June when 44% approved and 52% disapproved. Over half of those polled approve of Trump’s handling of the economy while 46% disapprove.

Concerns about COVID-19

Since June, the percentage of those worried about personal risk from COVID-19 has gone up. In this latest round of polling, 27% say they are very worried about COVID-19 while 36% say they are worried – up from 19% and 36% in June, respectively.

When asked if masks should be required in all public places, MU Law reports 69% of respondents say they agree while 29% disagree. Among Democrats, MU Law says 93% say yes while 5% say no. Among Republicans, 43% say yes, 54% say no. Among independents, 71% say yes, 29% say no.

In the Green Bay – Appleton area, 73% say masks should be required in public spaces while 26% say no. Across the remainder of the state, MU Law reports 60% say yes while 37% say no.

Should schools and businesses reopen and stay open?

According to the MU Law poll, 45% of those participating say they are comfortable with students returning to school in-person in fall while 48% say no. Among those with school-age children at home, 53% say they are comfortable with students returning to school in-person while 45% say they are uncomfortable.

In the Green Bay – Appleton area, 41% say they are comfortable with the return to school while 52% say they are uncomfortable.

When asked if schools and businesses should stay open even if COVID-19 cases increase, 40% say yes and 54% say no. Among those with school-aged children, 44% say yes, 51% say no.

Response to George Floyd protests and calls for defunding the police

Among those polled, 48% say they approve of the mass protests, down from 61% in June. Just under half of those polled in August say the protests have been mostly peaceful and 41% say they have been mostly violent.

Just under half of those polled, MU Law reports, have a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement while 37% have unfavorable views.

When asked about their views of the police, 76% of polled voters reported favorable views while 13% reported unfavorable views. Just less than 80% of those polled say they disagree with defunding the police.

For more results from the MU Law Poll, click here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah