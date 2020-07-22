Biden reaffirms intention to attend DNC in Milwaukee, accept nomination

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDJT) – While the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will be mostly virtual, former Vice President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his intention of being present at the event to accept the party’s presidential nomination.

In an exclusive interview with WFRV affiliate WDJT, Biden said the DNC’s priorities will be different than what the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., will attempt.

“In contrast with Donald Trump and what the Republicans are doing, our top priority is going to be the health and safety of the people of Milwaukee.”

The DNC, which is less than one month away, was intended to be held in Fiserv Forum. In late June, organizers announced all convention proceedings will move from Fiserv to the Wisconsin Center, the convention center in downtown Milwaukee.

Ahead of the DNC, Biden is rolling out aspects of his economic recovery plan that includes areas in manufacturing and green energy. On Tuesday, he rolled out a plan to bolster the ‘caregiving’ economy through tax credits and job creation.

“We’re in a position where it’s going to generate economic growth, not just the GDP but generate economic mobility and movement,” Biden tells WDJT.

Wisconsin is a tipping point state in the upcoming election. Biden says he plans on placing a lot of attention on the state between now and November.

“I’m going to be there. If I can’t be there in person, I’m going there like we are now as often as I can be making the case why we can build this country back better and stronger with Wisconsin as a leader in this effort.”

For more on WDJT’s interview with Biden, click here.

Latest Stories