NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The list has been narrowed down to two candidates running for Neenah Mayor after current Mayor Dean Kaufert announced he would not be seeking a third term.

On the ballot were Brian Borchardt, Kelly Behrmann, and Jane Lang. The two candidates moving onto the general election on April 5 are:

Jane Lang

Brian Borchardt

Brian Borchardt announced his candidacy on December 2. Borchardt has been a Neenah resident for 25 years and taught at the Neenah Joint School District for the past 15 years while serving as Alderman. During his announcement, he said his top priorities would be to continue to be a good steward of tax dollars while working with the police and fire departments to make sure Neenah is a safe place to work and live.

You can find more information on Borchardt on his Facebook page – Borchardt for Mayor.

Jane Lang announced her run for Neenah Mayor in December. Lang is a lifelong resident of Neenah and has served several roles in the city, like the executive director of the Neenah Historical Society and on Neenah City Council. In her announcement, she said her family’s long tradition of servant leadership in the community is important to her and it would be an honor to continue serving.

You can find more about Lang on her Facebook page – Jane Lang for Mayor

Neenah residents will have a chance to vote for their next Mayor on April 5.

You can stay up to date with several more races in Northeast Wisconsin on our Election Center Results page.