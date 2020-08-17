Campaign visits to Wisconsin, virtual DNC: What to expect this week

(WFRV) – Wisconsin will be receiving some attention this week from both Democrats and Republicans. Multiple White House visits are scheduled and many Wisconsin politicians will deliver remarks during the virtual Democratic National Convention.
Here’s what you can expect to see this week:
Monday
President Donald Trump will visit Oshkosh Monday evening as part of a three-stop campaign trip. Before stopping in Oshkosh, Pres. Trump will visit Mankato, Minn. After delivering remarks at Wittman Airport, Pres. Trump will travel to Yuma, Ariz.
Monday is also the first day of the virtual DNC. Speakers for the first day include New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Tuesday
Pres. Trump’s son, Eric, will visit Milwaukee to highlight Pres. Trump’s support for law enforcement and recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association (IUPA), according to the Trump Campaign. Eric will appear at the Milwaukee Police Station at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Later in the day, the DNC will feature U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former president Bill Clinton, and Dr. Jill Biden.
Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make a trip to Darien in southern Wisconsin to discuss the number of jobs created under the Pres. Trump administration.
Wednesday night’s DNC speakers include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris, and former president Barack Obama.
Thursday
There are currently no visits from the White House or Trump’s campaign scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Thursday.
DNC speakers include Senator Tammy Baldwin and Vice President Joe Biden.
The White House visits come after a Marquette University Law School Poll showed Biden holds a small lead over Pres. Trump in Wisconsin.
The poll found Biden leads in Milwaukee and Madison while Trump leads in the rest of the Milwaukee area. In the Green Bay-Appleton area, likely voters are most closely divided with Biden at 50% and Trump at 45%.
