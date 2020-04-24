Candidates hold nomination signature drive-thru event in Appleton amid coronavirus concerns

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the coronavirus, two local political candidates teamed up on a mission to collect nomination signatures with a drive-thru event.

Representative Amanda Stuck has served since 2014 in the Wisconsin State Assembly and is challening incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher in the 8th Congressional District. Lee Snodgrass is a 57th Assembly District candidate who ran against Roger Roth for State Senate in 2018.

Both candidates are now facing the unique challenge of obtaining signatures without being able to go door-to-door – so they came up with this drive-thru idea.

“We are trying to do a safe, creative way of making it easier for people in our district to just drive on up, we’ll bring out a sanitized clipboard for them, we’re wearing masks and gloves, and they can give us some signatures and we can get it on the ballot,” Snodgrass told WFRV Local 5.

“I think people are upset knowing and saying they wish there were more changes and that we could make sure that we didn’t have to proceed this way, but they are coming out to make sure we do get on the ballot and they are coming out to sign our papers,” Stuck says.

Stuck requires a minimum of 1,000 signatures from eligible voters in her district while Snodgrass requires a minimum of 200.

