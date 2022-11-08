(WFRV) – November 8 is Election Day, and voters across Wisconsin will be casting their ballots.

Local 5 will be at the camps for Tony Evers, Tim Michels, Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes. Information will be provided on each camp as the day moves along.

Up-to-the-minute election results can be found here. In addition to statewide races, Local 5 will have results for multiple referendums.

Looking for a specific race? Local 5’s Election Center has a search bar that can provide immediate information on results.

Not sure where to go to vote? This link will tell residents in Wisconsin where to go based on their address. The polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m.