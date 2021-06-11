Commission to send mailers to Wisconsin voters who may have moved

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided to send postcards to more than 100,000 voters who may have moved but won’t deactivate their registrations if they don’t respond.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the commission on Thursday decided to send the first of three postcard mailings later this month to 103,010 voters who may have moved.

The postcards will warn the voters their registrations may be deactivated if they don’t confirm their address or register at a new one.

The commission will send a memo to local election clerks this summer saying it will be up to them to deactivate voters flagged as potential movers or keep them on the rolls.