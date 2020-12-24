Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, a voter casts his ballot during Florida’s primary election at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla. Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to overturn a decision dismissing President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to declare him the winner in swing state Wisconsin.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by 0.6 points in the state. But the lawsuit asked U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Trump the winner.

Ludwig, a Trump appointee, refused in a ruling earlier this month, saying Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.”

A three-judge panel from 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Ludwig on Thursday afternoon, that the state lawfully chose its Electoral College delegates and Trump should have challenged the state’s election laws before the election was held.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week