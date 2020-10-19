Delay in counting Outagamie County absentee ballots expected after ‘misprint’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County officials say there will likely be a delay in counting some absentee ballots on Election night due to “a technical ballot misprint.”

Outagamie County Clerk Lori O’Bright detailed the misprint Monday, saying it is “a scratch no wider than a fingernail on a timing mark at the edge of the ballot.” It “does not impact the contests, candidates, or referenda on the ballots.”

According to Rod Stoffel, president of local printer JP Graphics, replacement ballots are being provided.

“A small tear in the printer blanket resulted in inadequate compression of that area on the ballot, preventing a clean printing image of the timing mark. When notified of the issue, we worked closely with the County Clerk’s office and the municipalities to provide replacement ballots without the misprint.”

Affected municipalities include:

Appleton

Kimberly

Kaukauna

Seymour

Grand Chute

Harrison

Bovina

Deer Creek

Hortonville

Hortonia

Liberty

Main

Mapple Creek

Shiocton

Buchanan

Combined Locks

Little Chute

Center

Cicero

Ellington

Freedom

Kaukauna

Oneida

Outagamie County elections official report approximately 24,600 ballots were affected.

Voters with affected ballots that haven’t returned them will have two options – one is to vote with the bad ballot and elections officials will duplicate it with a usable legal ballot or the second, which is to contact your local elections clerk no later than Thursday, Oct. 29, before the election and request another ballot be mailed.

Those that have already submitted their ballots don’t need to do anything.

“There is a sound legal option under Wisconsin law to ensure that the ballots are all counted,” according to Outagamie County Deputy Corporation Counsel Kyle Sargent. “This statutory process has safeguards to ensure accuracy including number verification, and witness observation of the process.”

Outagamie County has sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission about the matter, clarifying the proper procedure, and requesting additional time to count absentee ballots due to the issue.

Despite this, O’Brights says she is confident in the integrity of the election.

“This is a perfect example of why we have testing procedures in place. We identified the problem, quickly corrected it and will be working closely with the WI Elections Commission through Election Day to ensure all of the impacted ballots will be counted.”

This isn’t the first problem Outagamie County has encountered with absentee ballots this year.

In late September, three trays of mail were found in a ditch outside of Appleton. The U.S. Postal Service and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that several absentee ballots were among the mail.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, later said there were no Wisconsin absentee ballots amid the mail discovered in the ditch.

Latest Stories