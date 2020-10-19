Delay in counting Outagamie County absentee ballots expected after ‘misprint’

Election

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County officials say there will likely be a delay in counting some absentee ballots on Election night due to “a technical ballot misprint.”

Outagamie County Clerk Lori O’Bright detailed the misprint Monday, saying it is “a scratch no wider than a fingernail on a timing mark at the edge of the ballot.” It “does not impact the contests, candidates, or referenda on the ballots.”

According to Rod Stoffel, president of local printer JP Graphics, replacement ballots are being provided.

“A small tear in the printer blanket resulted in inadequate compression of that area on the ballot, preventing a clean printing image of the timing mark. When notified of the issue, we worked closely with the County Clerk’s office and the municipalities to provide replacement ballots without the misprint.”

Affected municipalities include:

  • Appleton
  • Kimberly
  • Kaukauna
  • Seymour
  • Grand Chute
  • Harrison
  • Bovina
  • Deer Creek
  • Hortonville
  • Hortonia
  • Liberty
  • Main
  • Mapple Creek
  • Shiocton
  • Buchanan
  • Combined Locks
  • Little Chute
  • Center
  • Cicero
  • Ellington
  • Freedom
  • Kaukauna
  • Oneida

Outagamie County elections official report approximately 24,600 ballots were affected.

Voters with affected ballots that haven’t returned them will have two options – one is to vote with the bad ballot and elections officials will duplicate it with a usable legal ballot or the second, which is to contact your local elections clerk no later than Thursday, Oct. 29, before the election and request another ballot be mailed.

Those that have already submitted their ballots don’t need to do anything.

“There is a sound legal option under Wisconsin law to ensure that the ballots are all counted,” according to Outagamie County Deputy Corporation Counsel Kyle Sargent. “This statutory process has safeguards to ensure accuracy including number verification, and witness observation of the process.”

Outagamie County has sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission about the matter, clarifying the proper procedure, and requesting additional time to count absentee ballots due to the issue.

Despite this, O’Brights says she is confident in the integrity of the election.

“This is a perfect example of why we have testing procedures in place. We identified the problem, quickly corrected it and will be working closely with the WI Elections Commission through Election Day to ensure all of the impacted ballots will be counted.”

This isn’t the first problem Outagamie County has encountered with absentee ballots this year.

In late September, three trays of mail were found in a ditch outside of Appleton. The U.S. Postal Service and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that several absentee ballots were among the mail.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, later said there were no Wisconsin absentee ballots amid the mail discovered in the ditch.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball