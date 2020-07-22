Democrats, Republicans launch VoteSafe chapter in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is teaming up with former Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen to lead a new bipartisan group promoting absentee voting and safe in-person voting this fall.
Kaul and Van Hollen announced Tuesday they’ll serve as co-chairmen of a new Wisconsin chapter of VoteSafe.
Members include former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum as well as Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, both Democrats.
VoteSafe is a national cross-partisan coalition of election administrators and organizations that works to promote safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
