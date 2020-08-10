DNC committee releases list of some convention speakers

Workers stand near signage during a media walkthrough for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) has announced a lineup of speakers who will speak at the virtual DNC, called ‘Uniting America.’

The DNCC announced a mostly-virtual convention plan in late June. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, likely Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intentions to attend the convention to accept the nomination.

In early August, Biden and speakers for the convention attendees announced they would no longer come to Milwaukee for the DNC. Instead, Biden will accept the party’s nomination from his home state of Delaware.

The DNCC has released a lineup of who is slated to speak, which includes Luz Chaparro Hernandez, a mother, teacher, and member of the National Education Association from Milwaukee and Julie Buckholt, a retired educator from Milwaukee.

The DNCC says it will also feature many of the nearly 1,000 crowd-sourced videos that were submitted during an online engagement campain over the past two months.

Organizers say the DNC will take place over four nights from August 17-20 and programming will air from 9-11 p.m. ET. Additional speakers for the convention will be announced soon, according to the DNCC.

To watch the official livestream of the DNC, click here.

