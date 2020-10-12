Doctor says Trump tested negative for COVID-19

President Donald Trump holds his mask after removing it from his face as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 “on consecutive days” using a newer rapid test from Abbott Laboratories.

The assessment from Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley comes as Trump is traveling to Sanford, Florida, to headline his first campaign rally since becoming infected with the coronavirus. Conley had said in a written memo released over the weekend that Trump was no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.

Conley says in a fresh update released Monday that Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days using a newer 15-minute test. He did not say when Trump was tested.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that night and released on Oct. 5.

His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, also announced Monday that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. It’s the latest in a series of negative tests for Biden since he was on stage Sept. 29 for a debate against Trump, who later tested positive for the virus.

