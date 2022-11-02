(WFRV) – With the 2022 Midterm elections just under a week away, a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll that was released on Wednesday shows the persuasion that former President Donald Trump’s endorsements have over Wisconsin voters.

According to the poll, 44% of voters say that former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of a candidate makes them less likely to vote for that candidate.

On the other hand, 28% of voters are more likely to support the Trump-endorsed candidate and 27% say that it makes no difference in their vote.

The numbers, however, are substantially different for independent voters.

Spencer Kimball, the Executive Director of Emerson College Polling noted, “Nearly half of independent voters, 49%, say Trump’s endorsement makes them less likely to vote for a candidate. This group is split evenly in the gubernatorial election between Tony Evers and Tim Michels, 46% to 46%, and lean towards Ron Johnson in the US Senate Election, 48% to 45%.”

The poll also provided insight into President Joe Biden’s current approval rating and how a hypothetical matchup between President Biden and Trump would turn out in 2024.

President Biden’s Approval Rating – Wisconsin Voters

53% disapproval rating

40% approve

Hypothetical Biden / Trump 2024 Presidential Election

44% would vote for Biden

43% would vote for Trump

10% would support someone else

3% are undecided

This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. The poll also provided insight into Wisconsin’s race for Governor and Senate.