Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Calumet, Michigan on Thursday, just hours before his father takes the stage in Nashville, TN for a Presidential Debate against Democratic candidate, Vice President Joe Biden.

A line started to form around noon at the Houghton County Memorial Airport. Our crew at the event estimates roughly 400 people in attendance., the gates opened at 3:00 p.m.

The stop is part of a two day tour between Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia.

U.S. Representative Jack Bergman took the podium first to deliver remarks. Bergman’s seat is being contested in the November election. He faces Democratic candidate, Dana Ferguson and Libertarian Ben Boren.

Donald Trump Jr. took the stage after Bergman’s remarks.

Latest Stories