Donald Trump Jr. to visit De Pere on Tuesday

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Trump Jr. is set to make just one of many Trump campaign stops in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Trump Jr. will attend a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event at Amerilux International in De Pere. He is scheduled to deliver remarks at 4 p.m.

At the same time on the western side of the state, President Donald Trump will campaign in West Salem.

Later this week, Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon after Second Lady Karen Pence visits Waterloo earlier in the day.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit Wisconsin this week. The location of his Friday stop has yet to be released.

