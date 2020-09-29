Dr. Jill Biden makes second in-person appearance in Wisconsin in September

WAUKESHA, Wisc., (WFRV) – The democrats made their way through battleground Wisconsin on Monday.

Dr. Jill Biden was in Madison and Waukesha.

The wife of the democratic nominee for president made the case for registering to vote in Madison. She spoke about the various options on how to vote.

She then traveled to Waukesha where she lamented the lost loved ones because of the coronavirus and how things could have been different under a different administration.

“It didn’t have to be this way,” she told a group of supporters including former State Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske who made a rare endorsement of the Biden-Harris ticket. “That’s what is so unbelievable,” Dr. Biden continued. “It didn’t have to be this way. And at every turn this administration has not only failed to mitigate the destruction, it made it worse.”

This is the second in-person visit by Dr. Biden in the month of September.

She was in Kenosha with her husband in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

She also hosted a virtual back to school meeting with mothers in Green Bay to discuss the stresses of parenting during a pandemic.