Dr. Jill Biden visits Green Bay virtually

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dr. Jill Biden is set to virtually travel to Green Bay on Tuesday afternoon as part of her ‘Back to School’ tour.
According to the Biden campaign, Dr. Biden will host a listening session with Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and moms from the Green Bay area to hear how they are juggling back to school, work, and parenting responsibilities.
The session is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Dr. Biden’s virtual visit is just one of multiple visits Wisconsin has received from both parties over the last month.
Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence both visited Wisconsin on Labor Day.
Pres. Trump visited Oshkosh on Aug. 17, Pence visited Darien on Aug. 19, Pres. Trump visited Kenosha on Sept. 1, Joe and Jill Biden visited Kenosha on Sept. 3.
