Dr. Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin on Monday

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Mar. 3, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WFRV) – Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will travel to Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 28.

The Biden campaign has released no additional details at this time. WFRV Local 5 will update this story as more details become available.

Dr. Biden recently made a virtual visit to Green Bay to host a listening session with Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and moms from the Green Bay area to hear how they are juggling back to school, work, and parenting responsibilities.

Her visit will come just a week after her husband visited Manitowoc.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews