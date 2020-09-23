Dr. Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin on Monday

(WFRV) – Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will travel to Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 28.
The Biden campaign has released no additional details at this time. WFRV Local 5 will update this story as more details become available.
Dr. Biden recently made a virtual visit to Green Bay to host a listening session with Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and moms from the Green Bay area to hear how they are juggling back to school, work, and parenting responsibilities.
Her visit will come just a week after her husband visited Manitowoc.
