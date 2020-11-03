Early voting shattered, Wisconsin may hit record turnout

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After shattering early voting records, Wisconsin voters from the rural north to the urban southeast came out in force on an unusually warm Election Day, even as coronavirus cases hit a new daily high and political tensions ran high in the battleground state.
There were no reports of major problems Tuesday, as more than 2,400 polls opened as planned with few shortages in workers. Behind the scenes, work started right as polls opened at 7 a.m. to count the more than 1.9 million absentee ballots that arrived before Election Day.
The campaigns of both President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were closely watching absentee and in-person voting for any irregularities.
