Election Day is here: 10 things you need to know before heading to the polls

Election

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, people vote at Jamestown Town Hall in Kieler, Wis. Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls. A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October 2019. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

(WFRV) – In-person voting for the Spring Election and Presidential Primary on April 7 will continue as scheduled in Wisconsin, despite Governor Tony Evers’ Executive Order on Monday, which was overruled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Here are 10 things you should know about the election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Committee:

  1. Voters with absentee ballots must return them or mail them on Election Day. If you are turning your absentee ballot in in person, they must be returned to the polling place or the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. If you are mailing them, they must be postmarked by April 7.
  2. Because of poll worker shortages, your polling place may have changed due to consolidation. Before heading out to vote, double-check your polling location here or by visiting myvote.wi.gov. Click “Find My Polling Place.”
  3. Wash your hands before heading to your polling place. WEC also asks you to wash or sanitize your hands again when arriving at your polling place and before voting. A 70% alcohol spray solution will be available at most polling places, according to WEC
  4. Social distancing and public health-related changes have been made to each polling place for this election – expect your polling place to look a little different than normal.
  5. WEC is asking voters to please be patient when voting at the polls – public health procedures will slow down some parts of the process.
  6. Voters may be asked to line up outside your polling place or voting area to ensure only a safe number of voters are in the voting area at one time.
  7. WEC says there will be social distancing procedures in place to allow six feet between voters and poll workers.
  8. Voters are asked to keep face-to-face interactions brief with poll workers and other voters.
  9. If you are ill and still need to vote, curbside voting options are available.
  10. You can return your absentee ballot at your polling place on Election Day.

