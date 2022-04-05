GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay officials announced that Election Observers are present at polling locations and Central Count during April 5’s election.

According to the City of Green Bay, Election Observers are present at polling locations across the Green Bay and at Central Count. Central Count is located in Room 403 of City Hall.

Election Observers can be any member of the public, other than a candidate who is on the ballot.

The following statement was provided by officials:

Election observers are members of the public who visit polling locations to view the real-time activities of voters, poll workers and other staff. Observers are our neighbors; some represent a political party, some represent voter interest groups, some just represent themselves. All observers are there to better understand voting. Clerk Celestine Jeffreys

The observers can not engage in anything that is intended to influence voting at an election. They do have the right to challenge voter qualifications but must do in accordance with the procedures established in state law.

They may not direct their comments to a voter, as it can be seen as voter intimidation.

These are the requirements for Election Observers:

Notifying the chief of election inspector at the polling place

Follow directives of the chief election inspector

Provide photo identification

Complete and sign the election observer log

Wearing an election observer tag or badge

More information can be found on the city’s website.