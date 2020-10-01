Election official says no Wisconsin ballots in mail found in ditch

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top election official says there were no Wisconsin absentee ballots amid mail that was discovered in a ditch outside of Appleton last week.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Thursday that the U.S. Postal Service investigation into what was found is ongoing.

But Wolfe says she had been told there were no Wisconsin ballots among the mail found.

Wolfe says she did not know if ballots from another state was in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says it is “unable to comment” on the investigation.

Last week, WFRV Local 5 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment. Officials provided us with this statement:

“We are aware of some mail, including absentee ballots, recovered in Greenville, Outagamie County earlier this week. The United States Postal Inspection Service has asked the Office of Inspector General (OIG) to conduct an investigation regarding these issues. The Postal Service will respond to the OIG findings once the investigation is concluded. We have no further information to provide at this time.“

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office released a statement last week as well, saying:

“On Monday, September 21, 2020, shortly before 8:00 a.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a hazard on STH 96 at CTH CB in the Town of Greenville. Three trays of US mail were found on the side the road and in the ditch line. The mail was supposed to be in transit to the post office. The content of the mail was mixed, but did contain several absentee ballots. The mail was turned over to the Postal Inspector.“

On Wednesday, federal appeals court declined a request by Republicans to suspend a ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election.

The Republican National Committee, state GOP party and Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold.

