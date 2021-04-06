Elijah Behnke wins State Assembly District 89 over Karl Jaeger

(WFRV) – All of the votes are counted for the State Assembly District 89 seat.

Karl Jaeger and Elijah Behnke were the two candidates on the ballot for the April 6 election.

The winner who got the most votes is Elijah Behnke.

ELIJAH BEHNKE –

As an Oconto native, Behnke’s parents owned 15 acres on County J in the heart of the district which helped him learn how to operate farm equipment, instilling responsibility in him at an early age and aided him in creating his own cleaning company with insight from his mother.

One of the main reasons that made Behnke run was the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on his business and to stand up for other business owners and workers.

Behnke tells Tom Zalaski in Newsmaker Sunday he will fight every day to make sure you and your family succeed.

“I was not the big money candidate, I had no political experience and I took them down swinging. People saw our team put the most effort into this race. I was jogging to 100 houses per day. Hard work pays off and it’s that Wisconsin work ethic that will do me well in Madison,” says Behnke in a released statement.

