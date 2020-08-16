Eric Trump visiting Milwaukee in August

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trump Campaign announced on Sunday that Eric Trump will be visiting Milwaukee on August 18.
Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. says Eric Trump will be visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday, to highlight President Donald Trump’s support for law enforcement and recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association (IUPA).
Officials say Eric Trump’s visit will be starting at 2 p.m. and will be located at the Milwaukee Police Association on 6310 Bluemound Road.
This visit will follow President Donald Trump’s visit to Oshkosh, on Monday, which is one of three events aimed at “highlighting Joe Biden’s record of failure,” says the Trump Campaign.
