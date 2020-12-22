Evers sets spring election to fill Fitzgerald’s seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a special election this spring to fill outgoing Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat.  

Evers announced Tuesday that the special election will be held on April 6 in southeastern Wisconsin’s 13th Senate District.

The election will coincide with the state’s spring election. A primary for Fitzgerald’s seat will be held Feb. 6 if necessary.

Candidates can start circulating nomination papers Tuesday and must file them by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8. Fitzgerald won an open seat in Congress in November’s elections.

