Favre shows support for Pres. Trump while Holmgren backs Biden

GREEN BAY, UNITED STATES: Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren (L) discusses options with quarterback Brett Favre (R) prior to the Packers scoring their second touchdown in the fourth quarter of their 14 September game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The Packers defeated the Dolphins 23-18. (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has expressed his support for President Donald Trump.

In a Friday morning tweet, Favre says, “In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.”

Favre isn’t the only former Packers star to express support for a candidate in this election.

Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers Coach Mike Holmgren has campaigned for former Vice President Joe Biden in recent weeks, including an event with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Hip hop icon and known Packers fan Lil Wayne publicly showed support for Pres. Trump on Thursday, attracting backlash from social media users.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Biden holds a lead over Pres. Trump among likely Wisconsin voters.

