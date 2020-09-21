Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

Under current law, the deadline for returning an absentee ballot in order to have it counted is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Democrats and their allies had sued to extend the deadline in the key swing state.

