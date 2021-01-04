Federal judge rejects lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump loss

MADISON, Wis, (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Republican Wisconsin lawmakers, voting rights groups and others seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin and four other swing states.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg rejected the lawsuit Monday. He says it “rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution.”

The case was brought against Vice President Mike Pence, Congress and the Electoral College. In addition to Wisconsin, other states targeted in the lawsuit were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits that have failed since President Donald Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

