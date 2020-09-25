Former football coach Lou Holtz to deliver remarks during Trump campaign event in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trump campaign will host a Catholics for Trump MAGA Meet-Up featuring remarks from former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz in De Pere.

According to a release, the meet-up will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, at 5:45 p.m. at The Marq in De Pere.

Earlier this month, former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren campaigned for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden alongside Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

This meet-up is just another presidential campaign effort in Wisconsin, which has frequently been a referred to a battleground state in the upcoming election.

Pres. Trump recently visited Mosinee, near Wausau, just a few weeks after he visited Kenosha. Before Kenosha, Pres. Trump visited Oshkosh in late August.

A Trump Floatilla boat parade was held in the Bay of Green Bay and along the Fox River earlier this month.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Wisconsin earlier this week, making a stop in Eau Claire. He visited Janesville on Sept. 14, a week after he made a Labor Day stop in La Crosse.

Before his holiday visit, VP Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

Biden was recently in Manitowoc just two weeks after his visit to the City of Kenosha on Sept. 3. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 28.

