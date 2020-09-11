Former Packers head coach and Green Bay mayor to campaign for Biden

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 1997, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike Holmgren gives a thumbs up behind the Lombardi Trophy after the Packers beat the New England Patriots 35-21 to win Super Bowl XXXI NFL football game in New Orleans. Five Super Bowl-winning coaches, including Holmgren, are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s special centennial class announced Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. A 25-member panel of pro football experts is charged with selecting 10 senior players, two coaches and three contributors who will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio shrine next year as part of the league’s celebration of its 100th season. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers Coach Mike Holmgren and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Holmgren and Genrich will hold a virtual press conference at noon on Saturday, September 12.

According to the Biden campaign, Holmgren and Genrich will highlight how President Donald Trump has failed Green Bay’s economy.

The press conference comes just days before Vice President Mike Pence and Pres. Trump make campaign stops in Wisconsin next week.

More details about the virtual press conference are expected to be released at a later time.

